‘The Voice’ Coach Adam Levine Had This To Say About John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s Relationship

The Voice coach Adam Levine, fresh off Maroon 5’s Super Bowl halftime show spectacular, is heading into the 16th season of the NBC reality singing competition series, not holding back about newest show coach John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

Levine and Legend will be joined by Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton as they attempt to find a singer with the winning pipes that will win not only upwards of $100,000, but a record deal from Universal Music. The Maroon 5 frontman said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that having Legend sitting in one of the show’s infamous red coach’s chairs is “the greatest.” He also remarked that Legend is “the easiest guy to get along with on the planet.”

As an original Voice coach, Levine has worked alongside pal Blake Shelton and a rotating host of coaches, such as Cee-Lo Green, Christina Aguilera, Shakira, Usher, Gwen Stefani, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, and Alicia Keys.

Friendly with Legend for years, Levine is always up for some good-natured praise of his new co-star, stating to ET that John is a “much more extroverted person than people realize.” He explained that Legend is “so smooth and kind of mellow and serene in a lot of ways,” but also “went at it” during the Blind Auditions.

“He came out of his shell and he’s not that low-key, which I love… He’s hysterical and I got to sit next to him, which was great.”

Levine noted that Legend’s outgoing personality may have a lot to do with his wife, model Chrissy Teigen.

“Now, that is a woman that has a very big, extroverted personality and that’s kind of why you feel like John is mellower, like they kind of balance each other out, but no. John’s got fire. He’s got some Chrissy in him.”

Legend, Levine, and Shelton will still have to watch their backs against Kelly Clarkson, who is looking for a three-peat win this season. Clarkson has scored big in seasons 14 and 15 with winners Chevel Shepherd and Brynn Cartelli.

Clarkson is looking forward to going head-to-head against Legend, whom she said on a promotional video for the series that she is “terrified” of going up against. Nonetheless, she is welcoming the challenge, albeit admitting that he is a “threat.” As the sole female coach on the series, Clarkson is looking to maintain her winning streak but realizes she may have a disadvantage against EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winner Legend in scoring the best singers.

The new season of The Voice begins Monday, February 25 at 8 p.m. EST.