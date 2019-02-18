‘B&B’ Recap: Zoe Wants To Tell Hope That Her Baby Is Alive

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, February 15 features Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) who arrived in Los Angeles. The doctor had flown in from London to try and prevent Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) from spilling his dark secrets. At his apartment, Zoe peppered him with questions. She accused him of selling Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) baby to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to pay off his gambling debt.

Reese told his daughter that he needed to keep her safe, while Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) begged her to listen to Reese. Zoe blamed her father’s gambling addiction for getting him into this mess in the first place, per She Knows Soaps. Zoe wanted to know the details of how he took Hope’s baby. Reese relayed what had happened on Catalina Island. Zoe was angry and told Reese that Hope deserved the truth. She told Reese that if he did not tell her that Phoebe was her baby, then she would.

B&B fans will remember that Hope had tasked Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) with the press surrounding her return to Forrester Creations. The two were discussing strategies when Katie told him that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) had left. She told a shocked Wyatt that he had filed the annulment papers and had left town. Wyatt opined that Thorne had wanted to be Will’s (Finnegan George) sole father figure. He was also interested to know how she felt about Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Katie admitted that she had been surprised when Bill had stepped up in his role as a father to Will.

Bill uses Justin as a sounding board as he strategizes how to get his family back. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2P8iw #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/D29Ouzykp9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 15, 2019

At the cliff house, Hope availed herself to Steffy. She told a surprised Steffy that she could help her fold laundry since she figured that she would need a hand with the babies. When Hope asked if they were awake, Steffy informed her that they were sleeping. Steffy mused that since Taylor was still staying with her, she thought that Hope would have kept her distance. Hope told her that she was beyond all that that ever since she lost Beth. When Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) woke, Hope offered to hold her and gave her a bottle.

Bill Spencer was showing off his magic tricks to Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears). He wanted to impress Will with his new set of skills. Things turned serious when Bill said that he needed magic to get his sons back in his life. He was dissatisfied that Wyatt and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) were working at Forrester Creations.