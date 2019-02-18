Miranda Lambert Rocks Little Black Dress During Elvis Tribute

Miranda Lambert wowed fans watching the the Elvis All-Star Tribute over the weekend. The country music singer took the stage to belt out the King of Rock and Roll’s tunes in a form fitting dress.

According to Hollywood Life, Miranda Lambert looked great during her time on stage at the Elvis tribute, which aired on Sunday night. The singer wore a long-sleeved black mini dress with see-through elements around the sleeves and chest area.

Lambert had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in soft curls, which fell over her shoulder and down her back as she took the stage with the Pistol Annies to perform “Love Me,” at the star-studded event. All three of the women wore black dresses for the performance and harmonized perfectly, much to the delight of fans.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miranda’s appearance at the tribute was filmed months ago, but fans saw it just one day after they found out that the singer had secretly married her boyfriend, Brendan McLoughlin.

Lambert took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal the good news, and even shared two photos from her secret wedding to McLoughlin, shocking many of her fans who know her dating history and recent heartbreaks.

Hollywood Life reports that Miranda Lambert’s former husband, Blake Shelton, and his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, were surprised by the news of her marriage. However, neither of them gave much thought to the matter.

“Blake and Gwen really don’t care either way about Miranda’s marriage. It was much easier for Blake to move on than Miranda. It took her a very, very long time to really get over Blake, and it hurt so badly to see Blake move on quickly with Gwen, but she’s very happy now,” an insider dished.

“To see Miranda get married is almost like a relief to him. She was a big part of his life for quite awhile and only wants good things for her, but he’s not paying attention at all. He’s happier than ever with Gwen,” the insider stated.

Brendan McLoughlin is said to be a police officer in New York City. He was also once an aspiring model. It’s unclear how he met Miranda, but sources have confirmed that the singer’s new husband recently became a dad, and is currently the father of a 3-month-old baby, making Lambert a step-mother.

Fans can see more of Miranda Lambert’s life, as well as her new husband, by following her on Instagram.