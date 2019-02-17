Thomas Markle Pleads With Duchess Meghan To Meet His Royal Grandchild

The Duchess of Sussex's father wants to hold the baby at the christening.

In the continuing drama of the Markle family, Thomas Markle, the father of the Duchess of Sussex, is pushing his agenda once again to publicly be a part of his daughter’s life. Thomas Markle has tried several angles to get back into Duchess Meghan’s world, and this time, he’s asking to meet his grandchild who is due in late April.

Express reports that a friend of the elder Markle says that he just wants one last chance to make things up to the Duchess of Sussex, pleading that he wants to play a role in his grandchild’s life. Thomas Markle is hoping to figure out a way to make things up with the duchess so that he can be invited to the baby’s christening, and hopefully take part in the celebration. He has explained to friends that he turns 75 this year and can think of “nothing better” than to hold his grandchild.

“He can’t bear the thought of not being able to hold his new grandchild. Whatever it takes, that’s what he wants.”

But the duchess’s father seems to be headed in the wrong direction as he recently shared a personal letter written by his youngest daughter with the press.

“Daddy, It is with a heavy heart that I write this, not understanding why you have chosen to take this path, turning a blind eye to the pain you’re causing.”

Thomas Markle faces legal action from Palace after leaking Meghan's letters https://t.co/cJ9oeMRRlS pic.twitter.com/N4hOdCVw4I — The Sun (@TheSun) February 12, 2019

Duchess Meghan has clearly spelled out what her father needs to do if he wants to make things up to her, but time and again, he seems to be choosing self-promotion rather than healing. The newly minted royal has stressed that her father needs to stop talking to the press and sharing private communications with others.

But Thomas Markle is relying on the fact that he was close with his daughter when she was a child, and avoids apologizing for missteps, saying that “he’s sorry if she thinks he’s done something wrong.”

“He believes life’s too short and would dearly love to hold her child and meet her husband. He hopes she can find it in her heart to forgive him for everything she feels he has done wrong.”

The duchess has also expressed concern that her father has made himself a kidnapping target living in a remote town in Mexico rather than back in the United States. Thomas Markle’s friends agree with this assertion, but say that the retired lighting director would need the funds to make the move back to the U.S. and establish a home base there.