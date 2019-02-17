Paul Rodgers Teases New Bad Company Music In The Works 37 Years After His Last Studio Album With The Band

The Bad Co. co-founder hasn't recorded new music with the band since 1982.

Bad Company could be getting ready to record some new music. Nearly 25 years after the classic English rock band’s latest studio project, original frontman Paul Rodgers says the group is spending some time in the studio. In a new interview with Rock Band Reviews, Rodgers teased that Bad Company’s long recording hiatus could finally be coming to an end.

“I’d like to create some new music. That’s my focus right now,” Rodgers told the rock music site. “We’re in the studio, just kicking things around and seeing what we’ve got.”

While the new album would come nearly 25 years after Bad Company’s last studio effort, 1996’s Stories Told & Untold, it has been a ridiculous 37 years since Paul Rodgers last recorded with the band. Rodgers hasn’t appeared on a Bad Company studio album since the band’s 1982 release Rough Diamonds.

After Bad Company temporarily disbanded in the early 1980s, Paul Rodgers was replaced by Brian Howe for the album Fame and Fortune. But by the time Stories Told & Untold was released in 1996, Robert Hart was the band’s lead singer, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. Paul Rodgers rejoined Bad Company in 1998 and the band has toured consistently since that time.

While Bad Company hasn’t recorded a new studio album since 1996, the band has released several live concert recordings since Paul Rodgers has been back as lead singer. Bad Company continues to be a hot classic rock touring band, with upcoming shows with ZZ Top and Cheap Trick coming up in May. The band will also play with Lynyrd Skynyrd later this year.

“This year, we have selected to play just 20 dates, and that’s all,” Rodgers told Rock Music Reviews. “We’re going to pull back a little bit so that we can spend more time in the studio, doing a little recording.”

Sadly, Bad Company co-founder Mick Ralphs won’t be part of the new music. Ralphs suffered a stroke in 2016 and is currently hospitalized.

Bad Company first shot to fame in 1974 with the self-titled album that featured the hits “Can’t Get Enough,” “Movin’ On,” and “Ready for Love.” The band’s most recent studio album, 1996 Stories Told & Untold, which is available on Amazon, features re-recordings of Bad Company’s greatest hits as well as several new songs.

In addition to 12 studio albums, Bad Company has also released six live albums and several greatest hit compilation albums. You can purchase Bad Company’s greatest hits set Rock and Roll Fantasy: The Very Best of Bad Company online at Amazon.