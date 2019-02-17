Watch Real Madrid Vs Girona FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Live Online

Real Madrid continue their resurgence and can move to second place on the La Liga table if they can defeat relegation-battling Girona FC on Sunday.

After a slow start to the season, followed by a resurgence sparked by the October 29 firing of Coach Julien Lopetegui after just two months on the job, CNN reported, Real Madrid now appear ready to challenge arch-rivals Barcelona for the La Liga title under new “interim” boss Santiago Solari. A win over potentially relegation-bound Girona FC on Sunday puts the Madrid side into second place on the table, six points behind Barca, in a match that will stream live from the Bernabéu.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. Girona FC Spanish La Liga showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for noon Central European Summer Time on Sunday, February 17, at the iconic, 81,000-seat Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 11 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, the match will start streaming bright and early at 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 3 a.m. Pacific. Fans in the Republic of Indonesia can log in to the live stream at 6 p.m. on Sunday Western Indonesian Time, 8 p.m. Eastern.

Playing at home against a side that they thrashed 7-3 on aggregate in a Copa del Rey quarterfinal that concluded just over two weeks ago, as Goal.com recored, Real Madrid appear highly likely to take all three points against Girona, who sit just one point above the relegation zone. Girona have lost four straight La Liga matches and stand winless in their last nine.

Lucas Vasquez, Marco Asensio and Marcelo are expected to feature in the starting group, with Solari possibly resting some regulars for the match, according to Be Soccer.

Marco Asensio is expected to start for Real Madrid against Girona on Sunday. Denis Doyle / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. Girona FC La Liga Round 24 Sunday match, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports live stream requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

On the other hand, there is a way for fans to watch La Liga’s Sunday early match stream live for free without a cable or a BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Los Blancos vs. Blanquivermells match stream live for free.

Another way to stream the Sunday match in countries around the world is offered by Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 24 showdown. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Real Madrid vs. Girona will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia has rights to the La Liga clash.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream ofReal Madrid vs. Girona FC, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.