Lindsay Lohan Denies Posting Bizarre Comments About ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ Says She Was Hacked

The 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' star denies making posts about the CBS reality show after her mom, Dina, lost the game to Tamar Braxton.

Lindsay Lohan says she was hacked on social media. The Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star took to Instagram to deny that she posted threatening comments to CBS after her mother, Dina, was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother game.

In a lengthy post, Lindsay Lohan wrote that she was just made aware that comments were added to her recent Instagram post without her knowledge. The actress added that she can “guarantee” the posts were not made by her and that she learned that a former member of her team, who still had access to her account, made the changes to her post.

The bizarre social media posts being questioned included comments on a photo posted by Lohan that appeared to be made by the actress herself. In one post, Lindsay threatened to “expose” CBS for secrets her mom Dina told her about the Celebrity Big Brother game.

In addition to the Instagram comments, someone appearing to be Lohan posted insulting comments about Celebrity Big Brother winner Tamar Braxton and runner-up Ricky Williams on Lohan’s Twitter feed and in comments on the official Big Brother page.

“She hasn’t posted any of it. She was hacked. We are dealing with this internally,” a rep for Lohan told Too Fab.

You can see Lindsay Lohan’s post claiming her account was hacked below.

In a complete turnaround from the confusing earlier posts made to Lohan’s social media, the MTV star thanked CBS and Big Brother for giving her mother “this incredible opportunity and also to say how proud I am of my Mom for what she has achieved.”

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Dina Lohan made it to the finale night final five on Celebrity Big Brother, but was cut from the game when former NFL player Ricky Williams sent her packing and instead kept Tamar Braxton to go with him to the final two. Braxton ultimately won the show’s $250,000 prize by a unanimous vote.

Although Lindsay Lohan now claims she was hacked, it initially appeared the Mean Girls star criticized the Celebrity Big Brother winner on Instagram, accusing Braxton of not being a friend to women and calling her “deceptive and conniving.” In response, Tamar’s famous sister, Toni Braxton, told Lindsay to “stay out of it.”

Lohan’s alleged hacker also referred to Williams as “rapy” Ricky in one of the posts and called out Celebrity Big Brother’s “fake” houseguest, Anthony Scaramucci, for his stint on the show.

CBS has not commented on the posts made about Celebrity Big Brother on Lindsay Lohan’s social media accounts.