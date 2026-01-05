53-Year-Old Woman Stabs Boyfriend on New Year’s Day — Then Makes a Chilling Statement to Cops

53-year-old South Carolina resident Robin Todd was booked by the Hartsville Police on New Year’s Day for a shocking crime she committed against her beau. The South Carolina woman stabbed her boyfriend just after midnight on New Year at a residence on Logan Avenue in Hartsville. The officers responded to a 911 call about this stabbing incident and arrived rapidly at the crime scene, where they found the victim holding his chest.

​Surprisingly, they had identified the victim instantly, since he was part of prior law enforcement encounters. Officers said the incident appeared to have a complicated history. Witnesses reported that the victim had walked several houses away before the cops arrived. The man confirmed that his girlfriend had stabbed him, prompting the cops to knock on the front door of the house.

​They continued knocking several times, but Robin refused to come out. She allegedly said, “Go on somewhere, I am not coming out.” As per the police reports, the culprit then switched off all the lights in the residence, which further deepened and escalated the standoff between her and the police. They were eventually given access to the house, and upon entering, they found Todd lying on the bed. She was arrested on the spot, but the cops then had to take her to a nearby hospital after she complained of being in pain.

​It was at this time that she allegedly made incriminating statements. During her hospital stay, Robin Todd shockingly counter-asked the authorities, saying, “If I stabbed him, did you find any blood?” She then became provocative and allegedly said, “If I did stab him, he wasn’t supposed to be at my house anyway.”

​Her detached attitude towards the crime was both chilling and unsolicited, and it was as if she had a justification for attacking her beau. In fact, her defiance even made the officers note down the provocative mindset she had at the time of committing the misdeed in the first place.

Now the officer in charge of the crime took issue with the second half of her second statement. It went against her previous claims when she admitted that she had allowed her boyfriend to stay in her house and that he, too, had a separate key to the home. Incidentally, the particular stabbing case has not been lodged or recorded digitally on Darlington County’s website. It indicates that the case is still under investigation.

​But it must be known that Robin Todd does have a standing history of upward of two dozen criminal cases against her, dating back to 2015. These include assault and battery, domestic violence and disorderly conduct. In fact, she has some crime charges to her name as well, which include instances of shoplifting, trespassing, public drunkenness, and arson.

​Currently, she’s being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without a bond. As Robin has been identified as the attacker, she faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.