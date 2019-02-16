‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Nick Fury Always Knew The Snap Was Coming

The theory suggests Nick will learn about the snap in 'Captain Marvel.'

There has been no shortage of Avengers: Endgame theories, ever since Avengers: Infinity War was released last year. Fans across the globe have been trying to figure out how the events of the Decimation will be reversed, whether it be by time travel, the quantum realm, or by superheroes that have not yet entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Some theories don’t touch on the reversal at all, as with this new theory regarding Nick Fury.

A Reddit user is suggesting a new theory, which suggests that Nick Fury knew the “snap” was coming all along. User Jlefrench1990 is basing the whole theory around Nick’s reaction at the end of Infinity War when he and Agent Maria Hill get in a car crash. In the end-credit scene, Nick and Maria are hit by a car whose driver has been decimated by the snap. Maria and Nick witness a helicopter crash into a building before Maria begins fading into dust.

After seeing Maria fade away, Nick reacts immediately and runs to get his pager, which he uses to send a signal to Captain Marvel.

“Look at Nick’s face. He doesn’t look surprised, he looks down like he is thinking for a second, then immediately turns heads straight for the pager. He actually looks less alarmed then he does when the crash first happens. His eyes aren’t as wide, he is thinking not looking for threats. He just saw his right hand woman turn to dust and he doesn’t even blink, look scared, or upset. He never even tries to help her, the most basic of human instinct. She is one of his closest agents, and when she crumbles to dust he does even reach out a hand. He simply spins around, rushing to the pager, pushing people out of the way as they are turning to dust,” the theorist suggests.

The theory then goes on to ask why would Nick be so unsurprised by the sight of people disappearing to dust, since he also witnesses two civilians fade away as well. Nick is completely unphased, suggesting he knew this event would happen all along, just not at what point in time.

Another major point of Jlefrench1990’s theory is that Nick will likely learn about the snap in the upcoming Captain Marvel movie. While the Redditor doesn’t suggest how he finds out or by whom, other users have piggybacked off the theory, and believe Doctor Strange will be the one to fill the former S.H.I.E.L.D director in. Time travel is rumored to be used in Endgame, and it’s possible one of the surviving superheroes will go back in time to warn Nick Fury about the upcoming events.

If this theory turns out to be true, we should see how it begins to play out with the release of Captain Marvel next month, on March 8.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.