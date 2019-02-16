‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Star Brielle Biermann Faces Instagram Backlash After Going ‘Too Far’ With Lip Injections

See her giant pout!

Brielle Biermann is under fire on Instagram after sharing a series of new photos of her giant lips.

Ahead of tomorrow’s premiere of the seventh season of Don’t Be Tardy, the 21-year-old reality star is being accused of going “too far” with her lip injections.

On February 13, Hollywood Life shared a report in regard to the ongoing backlash Biermann has been receiving from her social media followers, revealing that the backlash began after Biermann shared a photo of herself wearing a bright red lip color chosen from her new new makeup line, KAB Cosmetics.

Biermann teamed up with her mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and her 17-year-old sister, Ariana Biermann, on the recently-released line.

“Wow how sad. She is such a beautiful young lady,” one person wrote in response to Biermann’s promotional photo.

“This is going too far. It looks almost painful!” another said.

Meanwhile a third commenter encouraged Biermann to learn to appreciate her natural beauty.

Although the majority of the comments on Biermann’s post appeared to be in regard to her massive pout, that’s nothing new for Biermann. In fact, she’s been facing backlash over the size of her lips for years now and last March, after sharing a photo from Khloe Kardashian’s baby shower, she fired back at her critics by letting them know she had no plans to tone down her look.

“Going to get my duck lips plumped up some more!! C ya!” her message read.

Brielle isn’t the only member of her family who is used to getting backlash over the work she’s had done on Instagram. As fans well know, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has also been known to cause a stir with her big lips on social media and has also been accused of going under the knife on a number of occasions over the past several years.

On February 15, Zolciak-Biermann spoke to AOL about the advise she gives Biermann and her younger daughter, Ariana, when it comes to dealing with their online critics. According to Zolciak-Biermann, her oldest daughter is strong enough to handle her Instagram trolls but when it comes to Ariana, she’s very sensitive and needs her parents to monitor the majority of her social media pages.

“I block people that write sh*t all the time, but Brielle says, “F**k ’em! I want them to see what I’m doing!'” she revealed. “I block them, because I don’t want them to continue writing nasty comments.”

Don’t Be Tardy premieres tomorrow night, Sunday, February 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.