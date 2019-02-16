Secret ‘Tetris’ Level Hidden For 30 Years Discovered Live On Twitch

Twitch Streamer and youngest 'Classic Tetris' world champion discovered the never before seen level 33.

Joseph Saelee, the youngest Classic Tetris World Champion ever, just reached a level 33 in N.E.S. Tetris, which, until now, was believed to be impossible.

Tetris is one of the easiest games to pick up and one of the most difficult to master.

Everyone can recognize the rules and win condition of the game at first glance, you move the dropping pieces (called tetrominoes) and adjust them until they make a line. You get points for each line you clear, and if you let the pieces reach the top, then it’s Game Over.

Simple, but the mastery comes in the different ways you can make a mistake and ruin your game, or make the right move at the right moment and get a high score. Tetris is a game that rewards good decision making at top speeds.

The classic Nintendo Entertainment System version of Tetris (commonly referred to as Classic Tetris) only has 29 levels. To reach each level, you need to clear 10 lines, each level jump comes with an increase in drop speed.

Once you reach level 29 (dubbed the “Killscreen” by competitive Tetris fans) the tetrominoes fall way too fast and it’s impossible for the human mind to read the situation and react fast enough.

Or at least, impossible for most people, but not for Joseph Saelee, who not only reached level 30, but also discovered level 31, 32, and now 33, as documented on his YouTube Channel.

Joseph is one of only three Classic Tetris World Champions ever, and the first and only one who is younger than the game itself at 17.

As documented in the movie Ecstasy of Order, the Classic Tetris World Championship (CTWC) was a labor of love to determine who the best Tetris player in the world is, modeled after the 1990 Nintendo World Championship, which was decided over a Tetris match.

The event has been held every year since 2010. Competitors from all over the world convene in Portland, Oregon to find out who is the best at the most played video game ever.

The event has been dominated by two of the main subjects of the aforementioned documentary, Jonas Neubauer and Harry Hung. Both can claim to be the best in the world, and both lost against Joseph when he won his world title in 2018.

Thor Auckland, the Nintendo World Champion, was the first ever to reach level 30, a feat that was believed to be impossible at the time.

His record stood for eight years until Joseph discovered level 31 while streaming live on Twitch. Ever since then, the 17-year-old has dedicated his energy to reach as high of a level in Classic Tetris as the game allows, which, for all he knows, could be an infinite amount.

Watch Joseph discover level 33 on the video embedded below.