‘RHOC’ Season 14 Preview: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Bonds With Kelly Dodd After Vicki Gunvalson’s Demotion

The new cast member is reportedly getting close to Vicki Gunvalson's nemesis.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is reportedly getting close to Kelly Dodd as filming continues on the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to a new report, the alleged new cast member of the show has wasted no time getting to know her new co-stars and after spending time with Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd at The Quiet Woman in Southern California, a Radar Online insider is revealing details regarding Windham-Burke’s newfound friendship with Dodd.

As the outlet explained, Windham-Burke and Dodd appeared to be having a ball when they danced their night away with Beador and their relationship hasn’t come as good news to longtime cast member Vicki Gunvalson, who has allegedly been demoted from her full-time role for the new episodes.

“It’s too soon to tell, but Braunwyn seems to have adapted to the other girls pretty quickly,” Radar Online‘s source told readers. “It is rare for Shannon to take a liking to a new cast member like she has to Braunwyn, but that isn’t a bad thing.”

Although rumors have claimed that the 41-year-old, who shares seven kids with husband Sean, was brought to The Real Housewives of Orange County to replace Gunvalson, the insider said that wasn’t the case and revealed producers have actually had their eye on Windham-Burke for some time.

While the cast has remained mum on Windham-Burke’s alleged addition to the show, Gina Kirschenheiter recently fueled rumors as she began liking and commenting on her potential new co-star’s photos, including the one seen below.

At the end of last year, after Gunvalson accused Dodd of being a bad parent and of using cocaine, Dodd took to Twitter and said she would quit the show if Bravo TV decided to move forward with Gunvalson. Now, with Gunvalson said to be demoted, Dodd is being tied to Gunvalson’s downgraded role.

“Kelly was angry, and she had every right to be. She wasn’t going to let it go and Kelly is absolutely responsible for Vicki getting canned,” a source revealed to Radar Online earlier this week.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Gunvalson is the longest running cast member of the Real Housewives franchise of all time and has been featured in a full-time role on the reality show for the past 13 seasons.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will air sometime later this year on Bravo TV.