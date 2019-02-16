Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Officially Split, According To ‘Radar Online’

'They are done — for good,' a source said.

Nearly a year after the shocking cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have called it quits, according to multiple sources who spoke to Radar Online. Rumors have been swirling for weeks that the two were going their separate ways, as the Inquisitr previously reported, and now it appears that the relationship is over after individuals close to the family confirmed that the two are officially living separate lives.

A source close to the family spoke to Radar and confirmed that Khloe is living like a single mom, completely separate from the father of 10-month-old baby True. She spent Valentine’s Day with her daughter in Los Angeles, while Tristan stayed in Cleveland.

“They are done — for good,” the source said. “Khloe began to see what everyone else had been seeing for months: that he doesn’t deserve her.”

Khloe apparently stuck around long after it was revealed that Tristan had been caught being intimate with other women in April, 2018, because she was in a haze after having her baby.

“She is out of the fog, and blaming it on baby hormones,” the insider added. “She sees the situation for what it is.”

On the episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians addressing the scandal, Khloe also said that she didn’t like to make quick decisions of this magnitude.

A second insider said that things came to a head at the end of last year and early this year during Christmas and New Year’s. Apparently, Khloe had suspicions that Tristan was unfaithful again, so she didn’t go to Cleveland for the holidays.

“Khloe suspected he had cheated on her during the holidays, and that was when she decided to remain in Los Angeles with True,” the source said. “Her only priority is True.”

After the initial scandal, it was clear that Khloe and Tristan never recovered, the source confirmed.

Earlier this week, reports began surfacing saying that the two were on the outs. One source spoke to People and explained that the 34-year-old was living like a single woman.

“Khloé and True are happy in Los Angeles. They spend very little time in Cleveland, where Tristan is,” the source said.

Even though they may be living on different sides of the country, the pair haven’t been entirely out of touch. The reality star posted an image of a massive heart-shaped floral arrangement on Instagram labeled “Daddy and baby True,” as the Inquisitr previously reported.

The next day, she posted a cryptic message about broken hearts and trying to heal.