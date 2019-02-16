Best Buy’s Presidents Day Sales Will Make Your Holiday Special

For some, Presidents Day marks an important day in American history. For others, the appeal comes in the form of an extra day off work, with little attention paid to the significance of this federal holiday. Regardless of what Presidents Day means to you, it’s hard to deny one thing — the endless amount of sales and discounts, both at retail stores and online.

For those who are into tech, appliances, and gadgets, you’ll be glad to know that Best Buy is not skimping on the deals. As detailed on the company’s official website, Best Buy is discounting hundreds of items for Presidents Day. The sales have already kicked off and will last until Monday, February 18.

Of course, sifting through the endless amount of deals can be daunting, which is why we’ve compiled the best deals available during Best Buy’s Presidents Day Sale.

If you’re looking to pick up a TV, there are a few good options to choose from. While TCL’s highly rated TV has not received a reduction in price, Best Buy is offering 30 free days of Sling TV with purchase. Some other TCL displays are getting a discount — their 32-inch 1080p display is on sale for $150, and their 49-inch 4K 5-Series TV has received a slight discount, bringing the price down to $380. Those looking for better picture quality should check out LG’s OLED 4K displays. The company’s B8 and C8 TVs have received discounts ranging from $100 to $200, though customers can still expect to pay upwards of $1,600 for a quality panel.

Nintendo Switch is now available at all major retailers with a FREE $35 eShop Gift Card… https://t.co/KlnUbKlLog pic.twitter.com/vmx7rt5oiC — 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 15, 2019

For those in the market for video games and consoles, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s powerful Xbox One X has been discounted by $100, bringing the price down to $400. Better yet, the bundle comes with a free copy of Fallout 76. Nintendo fans can also pick up the Nintendo Switch for $300, which comes with a free $35 gift card for the Nintendo eShop. While the console itself hasn’t been discounted, the free gift card will lower the price of a full-priced game by more than half. A handful of big-name games have also been heavily discounted, including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and Battlefield V.

Apple fans in need of a new laptop will be glad to hear that a majority of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops have been discounted. The latest model of the 13-inch MacBook Air has received a $150 price reduction, bringing the price just north of the $1,000 mark.

For those looking to check out every single deal on offer, be sure to head on over to Best Buy’s website.