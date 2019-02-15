Meghan Markle Set To Appear On Big Screen With Re-Release Of 2010 Film

Meghan Markle may not be taking on any new acting roles after joining the royal family, but she’s still going to be a star on the big screen. The Duchess of Sussex, a former actress, starred in a 2010 film called The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down, and the movie is set to be re-released later this year in North America.

The comedy, created by Paul Sapian, sees pre-royal Markle as a character named Dana, Entertainment Tonight reported. The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down follows Dana and friends through a single night of clubbing in Los Angeles, teaching viewers how to party it up the right way. IMDb explains that the film satirically shows non-partiers “how to approach potential hook-ups, avoid undesirables and basically have a good time without completely destroying yourself.”

Kat Turner, Max Greenfield, and Adam Pally are also among the stars.

Markle starred in the film several years before meeting her husband, Prince Harry, and becoming a royal. The role also came just before she landed a recurring gig as Rachel Zane on USA Network’s legal drama Suits, the show that gave the duchess her big break.

The actress left Suits after seven seasons, along with co-star Patrick J. Adams — her on-screen love interest. The series continued without the two leading stars for an eighth season, and the show’s final run is currently in the works.

The re-release may not be the return to acting that Markle’s fans have been looking forward to, but unfortunately, a return to Suits seems unlikely for the royal. In early January, a British tabloid reported that NBC Universal was willing to donate millions of dollars to a charity of the duchess’ choice if she made a quick one-episode cameo, according to Harper’s Bazaar. However, a source from the studio later confirmed that the rumor was untrue.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh also addressed the rumor last month at the Television Critics Association press tour.

“We’re not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us,” he said of the duchess, who is expecting her first child in the spring. “I would love it but I think it’s pretty close to zero.”

The re-release of The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down is unsurprising, as it is not the first film of Markle’s to be revived since her famous transition to royalty. A crime drama that Markle led in 2015 called Anti-Social was re-released as a special edition on video on demand platforms in 2017 — shortly after she began dating Prince Harry, according to Vanity Fair. In addition, a Hallmark Channel film that featured Markle, one titled Dater’s Handbook, will be aired again on March 11.