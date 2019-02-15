‘Teen Mom OG’ Ryan Edwards In Jail As Wife Mackenzie Edwards Posts Valentine’s Message

While Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards remains in jail, his wife Mackenzie Edwards spent Valentine’s Day alone. Although Mackenzie has been relatively quiet on social media since her husband’s arrest, she took to Instagram on Thursday to post a Valentine’s message.

According to OK! Magazine, Mackenzie posted a photo to her Instagram story that showed a photo of her and Ryan together. To the left of the couple’s photo was a photo of Ryan and his oldest son Bentley. Both framed photos were in front of a vase of pink and white flowers and behind a white candle and a pink hear that said, “love.” On the post, Mackenzie wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day” and included a black heart emoji.

It should be no surprise that Mackenzie posted a photo of her and Ryan together for Valentine’s Day. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Mackenzie has “no plans” to leave Ryan despite his recent arrest. Although a source revealed to Hollywood Life that Mackenzie was “devastated,” she “truly loves” her husband and “believes in him.”

Like Ryan, Mackenzie has a son from a previous relationship. Ryan and Mackenzie married in May 2017, shortly before Ryan went to rehab. The couple then announced in March 2018 that they were expecting a baby together. Ryan went back to rehab during Mackenzie’s pregnancy and she gave birth to their son, who they named Jagger, while Ryan was away. However, Ryan returned home from rehab before the holidays and Mackenzie, Ryan, and the children were able to spend the holidays together.

Their time at home together was short lived, though, as Ryan as arrested on January 23, 2019. Reportedly, Ryan had left an establishment without paying in December and was arrested when he went to his probation office. Although those theft charges were ultimately dropped, Ryan remains in jail until his next court hearing in April.

Although not having Ryan home has to be hard for Mackenzie and her kids, there is at least one silver lining. Mackenzie Edwards and Maci Bookout have mended their relationship and recently posed together with all their kids for a family photo. As previously reported by Inquisitr, both women posted the photo at separate times. Maci, when posting the photo, included a caption about family being everything. The photo showed Mackenzie with her oldest son as well as her and Ryan’s son alongside Maci and her oldest son Bentley, who she shares with Ryan, as well as Maci’s two other children she has with her husband Taylor.