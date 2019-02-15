How Long Were Katy Perry & Russell Brand Married?

Katy and Russell announced the end of their marriage in 2011.

Katy Perry is getting married again! As the Inquisitr previously reported, Katy and Orlando Bloom confirmed their engagement with matching Instagram photos after the actor popped the question to the singer and American Idol judge on Valentine’s Day – but this actually won’t be the first time walking down the aisle for either of the pair.

Katy was very famously married to British comedian and actor Russell Brand before finding love again – but just how long were they married?

Well, Brand and Perry’s marriage was actually pretty short-lived. As reported by E! News, the Get Him to the Greek star filed for divorce from Katy in December 2011, which was actually just 14 months after they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony.

The former couple enjoyed a bit of a whirlwind romance, which first began when they met at the MTV Music Awards in September 2009, which Brand hosted and Perry performed at. It was just three months later when E! News confirmed that Russell had proposed to Katy on New Year’s Eve during a vacation to India.

Perry and her ex then made it official on October 23, 2010, heading back to their engagement spot of India for an over-the-top Hindu ceremony, where they arrived on the back of elephants. A spokesperson officially confirmed the marriage to People.

“The very private and spiritual ceremony, attended by the couples’ closest family and friends was performed by a Christian minister and longtime friend of [Katy Perry’s] family,” they shared with the site at the time. “The backdrop was the inspirational and majestic countryside of Northern India.”

However, the former couple was rocked by split rumors for much of their short-lived marriage, with numerous reports of trouble in paradise hitting the tabloids throughout 2011. Brand then officially confirmed that they were divorcing in a statement issued to TMZ in late December, just over a year after they tied the knot.

“Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage,” he said at the time, 14 months after their grand wedding. “I’ll always adore her and I know we’ll remain friends.”

And while Perry’s found love again with Bloom, Brand has also moved on and married wife Laura Gallacher in 2017.

As for Orlando, the actor was previously married to Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr. The former couple shares one child together, a son named Flynn who’s now 8-years-old.

People reported in April 2008 that the duo’s romance was getting pretty serious shortly after they made their first public appearance together, claiming that Orlando had met the model’s parents. Just over two years later in June 2010, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor proposed to the stunning star – and they certainly didn’t waste any time when it came to getting married.

People confirmed that Bloom and Kerr secretly married just one month later while the model gave birth to their son in January 2011.

However, per Us Weekly, the former couple announced their split in October 2013, just over three years after they married. They announced at the time that they had actually separated a few months earlier and were then officially divorced by the end of 2013.

Miranda is now married to Evan Spiegel, who she wed in 2017.

As for Katy and Orlando, they have yet to officially speak out about their engagement beyond their social media posts, though fans can probably expect to see the two walking down the aisle in the not too distant future.