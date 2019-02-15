Katy Perry’s Engagement Ring Is Quite Unique

The 'Lord of the Rings' star showed he really knows his way around jewelry.

This morning, the world woke up to the news that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have gotten engaged. The gorgeous pop star and her actor beau have been dating for three years – with their on-again, off-again romance being closely followed by their many fans.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this morning, the 42-year-old actor popped the question on Valentine’s Day, in what appeared to be a truly fairytale-like setting.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star went all out trying to impress the 34-year-old songstress. In a series of photos surfaced in the media, the two lovebirds were seen standing under a splendid heart-shaped arch made out of red roses. Perry and Bloom looked all loved-up as they were photographed locked in a passionate embrace, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them.

The Lord of the Rings star showed he really knows his way around jewelry and presented his bride-to-be with a very unique engagement ring. As Cosmopolitan points out, Bloom swept his lady off her feet with a vintage diamond ring in a stunning flower-shaped design.

Aside from the very original, eight-petal flower shape, Perry’s fabulous engagement ring also boasted a dazzling pink ruby as a centerpiece – one that coincidentally matched the pink color on her diamanté-bedazzled nails.

Photos from their Valentine’s Day engagement – including a close-up of Perry’s incredible engagement ring – were first shared on social media by the singer’s very proud and excited mother, Mary Hudson. The snapshots were posted by Hudson a couple of hours after midnight and offered fans a taste of the electrifying atmosphere at Bloom and Perry’s extremely romantic Valentine’s Day party. While Hudson has since taken down the photos, the snaps in question were published today by both Cosmopolitan and the Daily Mail.

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer flaunted her gorgeous engagement ring in a photo of her own, which she shared with her 75 million Instagram followers just a few hours ago. The lovely snapshot, which she captioned with a very endearing pun, showed Perry tearing up as she cuddled with her husband-to-be in an equally dreamy décor filled with adorable red heart balloons.

Her fans were ecstatic to catch a glimpse of the spectacular engagement ring and piled on praises for the gorgeous piece, congratulating the two stars on their engagement. One of Perry’s Instagram followers even asked whether the ring could be found at Target, saying, “I would love to buy it.”

Although the couple hasn’t disclosed any other details about the dazzling piece, fans who want to emulate Katy Perry can find a similar white gold wedding ring encrusted with a red ruby on Amazon. While this particular flower-shaped ring has almost double the number of petals as that of Perry’s, it does come with a hefty price tag of $2,445.

Alternatively, those shopping on a budget might want to consider a sterling silver diamond ring, also with a beautiful 12-petal design, that would only set you back $69.69 on Amazon. And, just like the incredible vintage ring on Perry’s finger, this one also has a pink ruby.