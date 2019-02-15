Charlie Sheen Explains Why He Won’t Appear On ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ With Ex-Wife Denise Richards

The actor says he doesn't appear on TV shows he doesn't watch.

Charlie Sheen’s name was mentioned multiple times on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 premiere. He was even shown in a clip from a movie that he co-starred in with ex-wife Denise Richards and RHOBH veteran Lisa Rinna. But that’s probably all fans will see as far as a cameo by the former Two and a Half Men star on the Bravo reality show.

Although Charlie Sheen hinted last summer that he may appear in Denise Richards’ scenes with their daughters on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, he now admits he has no plans to pop up on the Bravo hit.

“You’re gonna see the girls,” Sheen told Extra about Sam, 14, and Lola Rose, 13, his daughters with Richards. “I don’t appear on shows I don’t watch.”

Charlie Sheen was married to Denise Richards for four years, with the two stars divorcing in 2006. During her RHOBH introductions, Richards had to deal with several digs about her ex-husband from the other Housewives. Lisa Vanderpump made a comment referencing Sheen’s promiscuous past and Kyle Richards threw shade at the actor when talking about how she used to hate when her ex-boyfriend, C. Thomas Howell, went out with Sheen. While Charlie Sheen didn’t appear in the RHOBH episode, his ears must have been burning.

Charlie Sheen Says He Doesn't Watch RHOBH, Won't Appear Alongside Ex-Wife Denise Richards https://t.co/K7txNUd0HH — People (@people) February 14, 2019

Charlie Sheen previously told Entertainment Tonight he thought he might appear on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after his ex-wife was named as a cast member last summer.

“I don’t really watch that show, but I know it’s really popular and good for her. I’m sure it’s going to be a ball, you know?” Sheen told ET in August. “I’m sure if they’re rolling and I pull up to drop off one of the girls, then I’ll be on it.”

Charlie Sheen also gave his blessing to Richards and her new husband, Aaron Phypers, saying the newlywed couple seems happy together. Phypers actually did appear on the RHOBH premiere in scenes shot at a pool party at longtime cast member Kyle Richards’ Encino mansion.

While Charlie Sheen won’t be seen on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the premiere of the Bravo reality show featured cast member Lisa Rinna joking about a movie she and Sheen co-starred in. Sheen and Rinna co-starred in the 2001 romantic comedy Good Advice, playing an unethical Wall Street broker and a publishing bigwig, respectively. The set of the rom-com was also where Sheen met Denise Richards for the first time, as she played his superficial girlfriend in the film.

On the RHOBH premiere, viewers were treated to (or haunted by) a brief clip from the flick which shows Charlie Sheen sucking on Lisa Rinna’s toes. So technically, Sheen did appear on the RHOBH, whether he wanted to or not! If you want to see Sheen on screen with Rinna and Richards, Good Advice can be purchased on Amazon for under $10 or can be streamed via Prime Video here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Mondays on Bravo.