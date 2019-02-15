‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad & Abby Reunite, Ted Kisses Hope

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that there will be a lot of romance in the air.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and the love of his life, Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi), will finally reunite. The pair have been separated ever since Chad refused to believe that Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) was setting Abigail up to appear like she had sunken back into her mental illness.

Things got so bad between the couple that Abby divorced Chad and married his brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), before Chad eventually kidnapped Abby in hopes of keeping her away from his dangerous brother.

When Abigail went into labor with her daughter, Charlotte, it was Chad who delivered the baby, and then had Abby committed to the mental hospital. However, Gabi’s shocking plan was soon revealed, and Abigail was released. Sadly, she carried a grudge against Chad, but all of that will change on Friday.

The couple will reportedly get back together as they prepare to romantically reunite and then sadly leave Salem together with their two children, possibly for good this time around.

In the latest #DAYS, it's Valentine's Day in Salem and everyone is feeling the love!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/9wHeTBJeBU — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will get a big surprise to end the week. She’ll be stunned when Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) lays a kiss on her. While Days of Our Lives fans have seen this romantic twist coming for weeks, it remains to be seen if it will interfere with Hope’s marriage to Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

Will she pull away and thwart Ted’s romantic advances, or could she have actually developed feelings for the lawyer while they have been working so closely together?

In the latest #DAYS, Hope desperately tries to find a missing Ciara.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/EtNdPXlUoX — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 4, 2019

Hope and Rafe haven’t been on steady ground since getting married, and Hope found out that her new husband had cheated on her with his former wife, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). Now, Ted’s presence could be the nail in the coffin of their marriage.

Is there trouble in paradise? ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/KVwRzV37Se — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 11, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will be reunited with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Ben saved Ciara’s life again, and has proven that he loves her and would do anything to be with her. Will they finally get back together and become the couple that many fans are begging for? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) will be the first to stumble upon a distraught Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley). Perhaps Dr. Rex can help get Jordan the help she seems to so desperately need after kidnapping both Ciara and Charlotte in order to frame her brother.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.