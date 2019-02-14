Gisele Bundchen Shares Sweet Photo With Husband Tom Brady For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day – the day of love – is finally here, and couples around the world are taking to social media to express their love and appreciation for one another. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen did just that today, taking to her Instagram account early in the morning on Thursday, February 14 to wish her husband, New England Patriots quarterback and recent Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, a happy Valentine’s Day with a photo of the two of them that is nothing short of adorable.

In her sweet post, Gisele wears a dandelion yellow tank top tucked into a pair of high waist denim bottoms, while her husband sports a crisp white short-sleeve button-up shirt. The couple has their arms wrapped around each other in a loving embrace while the supermodel has her head buried into Tom’s shoulder, leaving her face out of sight. Meanwhile, the NFL star’s head is cut off at his nose, but his huge grin is still in the frame, adding a precious detail to the cute photo of the iconic duo that has been together for over a decade.

“Te amo,” Gisele captioned her Valentine’s Day post, which at the time of this writing had already received more than 120,000 likes from her 15.3 million Instagram followers within just 30 minutes of being uploaded onto the platform.

Many fans took to the comments section as well to fawn over the couple, calling them the “best” and praising their display of “true love.”

Meanwhile, it seems that the NFL superstar beat his wife to the social media platform this morning, posting an equally-as-adorable photo of the two of them to celebrate the holiday of love.

In his own Instagram post, a shirtless Tom embraced Gisele across her chest and nuzzled his face into hers. Gisele sported a huge smile across her face while the photo was being snapped, as both of them have their eyes closed in a sweet moment of bliss.

“Te amo tanto amor da minha vida,” he wrote in his wife’s native language of Portuguese for his Valentine’s Day message, which translates to “I love you so much, love of my life.”

This year marks the 10th year the couple will be celebrating Valentine’s Day as husband and wife after getting married shortly after the holiday on February 26, 2009. This is also their 13th year overall after they began dating, thanks to the help of a friend that set the pair up on a blind date in December of 2006.