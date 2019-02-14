Seventeen-Year-Old Ryan Anthony Robinson Was The DJ At Jennifer Aniston’s 50th Birthday Party

Ryan Anthony Robinson, otherwise known as DJ Prince, was the lucky teenager chosen to provide music for Jennifer Aniston's birthday bash.

Friends actress Jennifer Aniston celebrated a milestone birthday on February 12 when she turned 50-years-old. In honor of the occasion, she threw a massive birthday bash packed full of celebrities from all walks of life. Just a few A-listers in attendance included Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Barbra Streisand, Ellen DeGeneres, Gwyneth Paltrow, and George Clooney. Even her ex, Brad Pitt, made an appearance to wish her a happy birthday. Of course, the gathering wouldn’t be complete without Aniston’s former Friends costars, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox. However, one of the most important guests at the party was the young DJ, Ryan Anthony Robinson. Also known as DJ Prince, Robinson is only 17-years-old, according to TooFab.

Even though he’s still in high school, Robinson has a great appreciation for Aniston and her acting career and was ecstatic to hear that he had been selected to DJ at her birthday party. However, when he was requested to DJ a party in Los Angeles, he said he wasn’t told the client’s name until just two days before the gig.

“Someone from Jennifer’s team reached out via direct message on Instagram asking if I wanted to do the party. They told me when and where — but they never told me who it was for. Next thing I knew I was on a flight to LA.”

The secrecy was all in an effort to keep the party a private event and out of the public eye as much as possible. When Robinson arrived at the event, he was kept busy as the only source of music for the night. Doing what he loves best for a room full of the highest profile celebrities to hear was the teenager’s dream come true. He played all genres of music from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, through trendy music today. That way, there was something for everyone.

. @TheEllenShow with the 17-Year-Old Who DJ'd Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Party at jenn‘s BP at Sunset Tower Hotel (Feb, 9 2019 ) An exclusively interview with (https://t.co/PaaxJRyJb0) Ryan Anthon said that he noticed that Ellen was the best dancer at https://t.co/GPxDlM4t0M pic.twitter.com/dciEJyjp8w — EllenDegeneresWorld (@EllenD_world) February 14, 2019

Aniston was also sure to make sure Robinson felt welcome, checking in on him frequently and taking plenty of photos with him. He described the birthday girl saying, “She was super nice, had a great spirit. Just a lot of hugs, very bubbly, energy, she was great overall.”

Robinson’s music kept everyone dancing all night long. A few celebrities even requested their favorite songs. While Katy Perry asked for Beyonce, Ellen DeGeneres wanted plenty of disco music she should dance to. In fact, he claimed DeGeneres was unsurprisingly the best dancer he saw take the floor that night, although Pharrell was a close competitor.