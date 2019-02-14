‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Camryn Grimes Shares Sweet Throwback Video With Kristoff St. John

It’s been more than a week since the world learned that The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John tragically died at his home on Super Bowl Sunday. Since then, the late actor’s friends, family, loved ones, and co-stars, as well as fans, have offered their favorite memories of him as they grieve.

Camryn Grimes, who portrays Mariah on the show currently, essentially grew up on the show while she portrayed Cassie Newman — a role she started in 1997. Grimes won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2000 at the age of 10 years. That win made her the youngest person ever to take home the trophy.

Last week, Grimes, 29, shared many beautiful memories of her beloved co-star, St. John. Among them was an absolutely adorable video of herself as a child with the actor.

In the blast from the past, a young Grimes opened the door to her dressing room and greeted St. John. Unfortunately, he was there to give her a tiny bit of bad news. Grimes thought she was going to be St. John’s co-host, but he actually asked Cameron Mathison, who portrayed Ryan Lavery on the now-defunct soap All My Children at the time, instead of the young girl.

Once the pre-teen actress heard the name Cameron Mathison, she got super excited, calling him “so cute,” which ostensibly hurt St. John’s feelings a bit. While Grimes apologized, she informed her co-star that he was “no Cameron Mathison,” and then she firmly shut the door to her dressing room.

Fans adored the sweet memory between the two. It received nearly 100,000 views and thousands of comments.

“This is beyond precious, thank you for sharing this, Neil (Kristoff) will be so so missed,” replied one follower.

Another shared a similar sentiment, writing, “@camryngrimes, thank you so much for sharing this. The video is so bittersweet. So cute and funny, but also very sad.”

In the comments on the video, fans’ grief over the loss of St. John is visible.

“This is so sweet. She’s so young and adorable..precious video. I can’t believe he’s gone what a terrible loss Young and the Restless will never be the same without him.. so sad….,” wrote another follower.

Last Friday, Y&R showed a brief video tribute to the Neil actor at the end of the episode. However, the Inquisitr reported that the show plans a storyline and a longer tribute to both St. John and his character sometime in late April.