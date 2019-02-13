Lady Gaga Pens Heartfelt Message To Cardi B Amid Grammys Backlash

'I love you, Cardi B. You deserve your awards,' Lady Gaga wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the Inquisitr reported that Cardi B was met with so much criticism after her historic win at the 2019 Grammys that she ended up deleting her Instagram account in order to break away from all the negativity.

Although the “I Like It” singer boasts the epic achievement of becoming the first solo female artist to land the Grammy award for Best Rap Album, many music fans strongly disapproved of her win on social media. Cardi B’s critics were vehement in their discontent with the artist’s Grammy win, saying that the 26-year-old rapper didn’t deserve her award.

The flurry of negative reactions and cruel trolling that befell the “Bodak Yellow” rapper have prompted another artist from the music industry to take a stand against the hurtful comments that tarnished Cardi B’s big day.

According to the Daily Mail, the rapper was defended by Lady Gaga in a heartwarming message posted on social media. The “Shallow” songstress took to Twitter on Tuesday to commend Cardi B for her achievement, throwing her support behind the fellow singer and Grammy winner amid the vicious backlash.

In her tweet, Gaga made a poignant remark about the “disrespectful challenges” that women in the entertainment industry are faced with just so that they can put their art across to the audience. In addition, the A Star Is Born actress called out to music fans to celebrate Cardi B’s momentous Grammy win and “lift up and honor her.”

“I love you, Cardi B. You deserve your awards.”

Gaga accompanied her heartfelt message to Cardi B with a glamorous photo of the two artists hanging out and sharing a laugh after the Grammys ceremony on February 10.

It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave. pic.twitter.com/lunY27vn3E — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 13, 2019

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the major event on Sunday marked the first time that Gaga and Cardi B met in person. The pair kicked back and enjoyed each other’s company, posing for a series of glamor-filled backstage photos at the Staples Center.

Aside from her major Grammy award, Cardi B – whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar – also bagged four Grammy nominations. Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was nominated for Album of the Year, while her “I Like It” hit received a nomination for Record of the Year. At the same time, her collaboration with Maroon 5 for “Girls Like You” earned the artist a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Last but not least, Cardi B was featured among the nominees for Best Rap Performance with her song “Be Careful.”

At the previous edition of the Grammy Awards, the artist sparked a lot of controversy – but for the exact opposite reason. In 2017, Cardi B received two nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her hit track “Bodak Yellow,” but failed to snatch either award, prompting fans to denounce that she had been wrongfully snubbed at the 60th Grammys.

Meanwhile, Gaga left home on Sunday with three Grammy awards. The 32-year-old singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” and landed two other Grammys for her hit song “Shallow,” written for the 2018 film A Star Is Born — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media.