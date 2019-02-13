Hailey Baldwin Knew Hubby Justin Bieber Needed Help Before Depression Treatment

Hailey Baldwin allegedly knew her husband Justin Bieber needed help for his depression before he sought assistance on his own, alleges a new story published by Entertainment Tonight. The couple has been married since September 2018.
ET recently revealed that Bieber had decided to seek treatment for his depression. Baldwin allegedly knew Bieber needed help because she noticed a pattern of changes her new husband displayed, per the ET story.
A source close to the couple spoke to ET and alleged, “one of the reasons Hailey knew he [Justin] needed more help was his sleep pattern. He’s been sleeping far more than usual, and struggles to get out of bed until very late into the morning or early afternoon.”
Baldwin also allegedly realized early on that she was not trained to help her husband to cope with the issues that were troubling him, but she could support him as he sought help on his own. This is not the first time the singer has battled depression. In a new interview for their joint cover of Vogue Magazine, the couple spoke about their relationship and Bieber, in particular, was very open about his battles against the feelings of depression that have followed him the past several years.
Bieber said in the Vogue interview, “I got really depressed on tour,” remarking about the Purpose Tour he canceled with a handful of dates left on the schedule in 2017.
“I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time,” said the singer to Vogue. Reconnecting with Baldwin, whom he dated several years prior, was a pivotal turning point for him. He noted, “when I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life. I was like, ‘Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.'”
People Magazine reported that the singer, who was discovered at the age of 13 after a handful of YouTube cover videos he posted to the site went viral, has struggled “emotionally” after becoming famous at such a young age and living his teen years in the public eye. Although he made many mistakes that he now regrets, including using drugs and acting out against his fans, stating that he was “done taking pictures” with his loyal base because they didn’t treat him like he was a person, Bieber is looking to continue to move forward as a positive role model for himself, his fans, and his new wife.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
The Vogue Magazine featuring Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber is on stands now.