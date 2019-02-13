Hailey Baldwin Knew Hubby Justin Bieber Needed Help Before Depression Treatment

Hailey Baldwin allegedly knew her husband Justin Bieber needed help for his depression before he sought assistance on his own, alleges a new story published by Entertainment Tonight. The couple has been married since September 2018.

ET recently revealed that Bieber had decided to seek treatment for his depression. Baldwin allegedly knew Bieber needed help because she noticed a pattern of changes her new husband displayed, per the ET story.

A source close to the couple spoke to ET and alleged, “one of the reasons Hailey knew he [Justin] needed more help was his sleep pattern. He’s been sleeping far more than usual, and struggles to get out of bed until very late into the morning or early afternoon.”

Baldwin also allegedly realized early on that she was not trained to help her husband to cope with the issues that were troubling him, but she could support him as he sought help on his own. This is not the first time the singer has battled depression. In a new interview for their joint cover of Vogue Magazine, the couple spoke about their relationship and Bieber, in particular, was very open about his battles against the feelings of depression that have followed him the past several years.

Bieber said in the Vogue interview, “I got really depressed on tour,” remarking about the Purpose Tour he canceled with a handful of dates left on the schedule in 2017.

“I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time,” said the singer to Vogue. Reconnecting with Baldwin, whom he dated several years prior, was a pivotal turning point for him. He noted, “when I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life. I was like, ‘Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.'”

People Magazine reported that the singer, who was discovered at the age of 13 after a handful of YouTube cover videos he posted to the site went viral, has struggled “emotionally” after becoming famous at such a young age and living his teen years in the public eye. Although he made many mistakes that he now regrets, including using drugs and acting out against his fans, stating that he was “done taking pictures” with his loyal base because they didn’t treat him like he was a person, Bieber is looking to continue to move forward as a positive role model for himself, his fans, and his new wife.

The Vogue Magazine featuring Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber is on stands now.