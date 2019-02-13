Halle Berry Flaunts Insane Body In Curve-Hugging Mini Dress

Halle Berry looks fabulous and she’s not afraid to show it. The stunning actress left fans swooning with a dazzling appearance in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday night, the Daily Mail is reporting.

The ageless beauty was photographed at the Saban Theatre in North Hollywood, where she attended the premiere of the Boomerang TV series – a reboot of the 1992 rom-com in which Berry starred opposite Eddie Murphy. The movie ended up launching her acting career and now, the Oscar-winning actress has stepped in as the co-execute director of its TV adaptation for BET.

The gorgeous A-list star slayed at the Boomerang premiere, flaunting her incredible physique in a striking off-the-shoulder chiffon mini dress. The spectacular frock – a black Bardot dress from the Elie Saab Spring-Summer 2019 collection – hugged her hourglass figure in all the right places, putting her long, lean legs on display.

The Catwoman star looked effortlessly chic as she walked into the theater. The 52-year-old stunner commended everyone’s attention and modeled the exquisite long-sleeved Elie Saab frock with impeccable elegance, managing to look both sophisticated and sultry.

On the next day, Berry took to her Instagram page to post two photos from the event, putting the show-stopping dress on full display.

The first snapshot was a glitzy, artistically blurred image that showcased the frock’s intricate beaded details. In the Instagram snap, Berry tilted her head with the hint of a smile on her face as she held up her phone and slid the other hand across her tiny waist.

The second photo offered a more detailed look at the fabulous Elie Saab dress. The snapshot showcased the Bardot design of the frock, complete with a delicate eyelash lace trim, which looked very flattering on the John Wick 3: Parabellum star.

The Instagram snap also revealed the fun floral pattern of the long-sleeved mini-dress, stitched together from sparkling beads. The short chiffon dress showed off Berry’s endless pins, flaunting her toned thighs and slender ankles.

Berry paired her ravishing dress with black high heels. The actress styled her long brown tresses into a loose top bun with a wispy set of playful fringe bangs.

In addition, the X-Men alum accessorized with a stylish scarf in matching colors, which she wore around her neck. As the Daily Mail points out, this was the same scarf that was paired with the Elie Saab dress on the Moda Operandi website, where it can be seen tied around the model’s waist.

On Monday afternoon, Berry showed off the same hairstyle at the Boomerang panel hosted at the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California. At the event, which took place a few hours before the TV series’ premiere, the actress made an equally glamorous appearance, taking the stage in an elegant black pantsuit that consisted of glossy flared trousers and a matching blazer.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the new Boomerang TV series builds on the original 1992 story, focusing on the lives of the next generation of characters. In the original movie, Berry played the role of Angela, the quiet assistant of a powerful career woman named Jacqueline (portrayed by Robin Givens), who ends up stealing the heart of hot shot advertising executive and womanizer Marcus (Murphy).

“The new series will focus on the lives of Jacqueline’s son and married couple Marcus and Angela’s daughter as they seek to step out of their parents’ shadows,” states the Daily Mail.

Aside from being the co-executing producer of the BET TV series, Berry is also embarking on a new adventure in her career. This year, the Cloud Atlas actress is trying her hand at directing her first film – a mixed martial arts drama titled Bruised, in which she is also starring.

“So, when I said it was beast mode last time I saw you, I meant that,” Berry told Entertainment Tonight.