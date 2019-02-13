‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, February 12: Hope’s Attachment To Phoebe Causes Concern

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, February 12, states that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) interrogated Florence Fulton (Kiara Barnes) about the baby. She wanted to know if she was the biological mother of Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby. Flo did not answer her question and said that she needed to get on with her day, per Soap Central.

Flo revealed that the reason Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) wanted to keep his involvement a secret was because Zoe worked at Forrester Creations. He did not want to create any problems for her at work. Flo wanted the apartment key back but Zoe refused. She said that she would be back if she wanted to know anything. After Zoe left, Flo texted Reese that she needed to speak to him about Zoe.

At the cliff house, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) told Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy about her feelings concerning Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). She admitted to thinking about Beth when she held the infant but did not feel the enormous sense of loss while holding her.

After Hope left, Liam and Steffy talked about Hope’s attachment to the baby. Steffy said that Hope should be Liam’s priority since she was still recovering from the stillbirth. He told her that the only thing which seemed to make Hope stronger was seeing Beth. Steffy was concerned that Hope was not dealing with her feelings of loss, per She Knows Soaps. Liam felt that Phoebe was helping Hope cope for now.

Little do they know this is their family. ♥️ Do you think Hope and Liam will ever find out the truth? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/CdEpe1pnhu — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 12, 2019

Zoe went back to work. She discussed what she had learned with Xander Avant (Adain Bradley). Zoe told her boyfriend that she had found the adoption papers for Steffy’s newly adopted daughter. Xander was stunned when he learned that Steffy had signed the adoption papers. They both thought that Flo was Phoebe’s biological mother.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) were at the cabin. Brooke was arranging some flowers for Hope because she wanted to do something for her. She then felt it was a silly gesture, but Ridge understood her need to comfort her daughter.

Hope arrived and wanted to know what was happening. Brooke explained that she wanted to do something that sparked joy for her. Hope said that the only thing that brought any joy in her life was Phoebe. She explained her feelings.