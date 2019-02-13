Norman Reedus Just Revealed A Lot About The Scar Mystery On ‘The Walking Dead’

Only Daryl and Michonne have these scars and the story is a 'really dark, dark secret.'

When Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead returned on Sunday night, nothing was revealed about the scars that Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) were seen sporting after the recent time jump prior to the mid-season return. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans have been speculating but little has been said about these strange scars other than they will be explained at a later date in The Walking Dead.

It seems like no one told Norman Reedus that it was a big secret, though. As a result of this, he shared a wealth of information about this mystery when he appeared on Talking Dead recently, according to Forbes.

The scars, in the shape of an “X,” was revealed on Michonne and Daryl’s backs. As yet, the only assumption fans can make about these scars is that they may have something to do with the rift between Michonne and the Kingdom. However, Norman Reedus might have just revealed a lot more about the backstory involving these scars.

Appearing on Talking Dead, the show which airs after each episode of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, the star initially joked around when he was asked about the meaning behind the scars.

“I think when Rick was on a run, they had a little S and M fun,” Reedus said before admitting he was joking.

“Nah, I’m kidding. I’m joking, I’m joking! I’m a little jet lagged, I apologize.”

Norman got serious after that comment, though, finally revealing more about the mystery.

Jackson Lee Davis / Gene Page / AMC

“It is a backstory actually, but you’ll find out what happened with that is something that just happened between Michonne and Daryl,” he revealed.

“And the rest of the group don’t really know what that is yet, but something horrific happened right there and you’ll learn later, with the new people coming into the group, that there’s certain lines that you don’t cross but we crossed them. And just between she and I, that’s our little secret, but it’s a really dark, dark secret.”

While Reedus has given a wealth of information regarding the scar’s meaning, there is still plenty that fans don’t know. So, they will just have to tune in to future episodes of The Walking Dead to find out more.

Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, February 17, 2019. The show is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Episode 10 is titled “Omega” and the synopsis is as follows.