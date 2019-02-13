‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison To Guest Star On ‘Single Parents’

Apparently, television personality Chris Harrison does not have enough work on his schedule. In addition to hosting the Bachelor and all of its associated series (including the Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise) for ABC and the daily syndicated game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, he is now going to shoot an episode of the comedy Single Parents.

Harrison won’t have to prep too hard for his guest-starring role though — he will be playing an exaggerated version of himself on the freshman hit series, which also airs on ABC.

According to Entertainment Tonight, he will be playing “a love guru, who, after several hundred years hosting the Bachelor, has a deep understanding of the human heart.”

The character will be sharing his expertise “in a magical encounter” with single moms Angie (Leighton Meester) and Poppy (Kimrie Lewis), who have lost their faith “in love and happy endings.”

The show’s Twitter page joked about Harrison’s role on Single Parents, writing, “When you’re single on [ABC], there’s one man we need to call.” A rose emoji was added at the end.

Harrison’s episode of the show will be filmed this week at the Bachelor mansion, and it is expected to air during the month of March.

Single Parents, which also stars Taran Killam and Brad Garrett, was one of the first new shows of the 2018 to 2019 television season to get a full-season order, which was given in the middle of October after just three episodes of the series had aired.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old TV host recently found love for himself. The Inquisitr previously reported that Harrison finally went public with his girlfriend of several months, 31-year-old Entertainment Tonight correspondent Lauren Zima, on January 26 when they attended a pre-Screen Actors Guild Awards party hosted by Entertainment Weekly at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont.

Zima first hinted at their relationship on social media on December 6 when she posted a photo of herself and Harrison standing together with only a poster for Colton Underwood’s season of the Bachelor in between them.

“The two most important men in my life,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

The Dallas native had been single for a couple of years following the end of his 18-year marriage to his college sweetheart, Gwen, in May of 2012. They have two children together, 16-year-old son Joshua and 14-year-old daughter Taylor.

Single Parents airs Wednesday nights at 9:30 p.m., and the Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Both shows are on ABC.