Teddi Mellencamp Says This Season Of ‘RHOBH’ Was A Lot Different: ‘I Have Bigger Opinions’

Teddi Mellencamp is no longer the new chick on the block on the new season of the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

In a new interview with Hollywood Life, the life coach chatted about how this season of the show will be a lot different than the last. The last season of the show was Teddi’s first but now that she is settled in and has gotten to know the other ladies in the cast, she says that it is “a complete change from last year”.

“[This season has] a lot of drama, but it’s a lot of fun. It’s a complete change from last year for me. Last year, I was just getting to know everybody so I was a little bit more quiet,” Mellencamp dished. “Now, I’m building real relationships with people that are stronger, so I have bigger opinions, and I have stronger friendships.”

She also shared that everything means more this season and noted that she is particularly close with Kyle Richards, who has been on the RHOBH since season one. Right now, Teddi says that she is super close with Kyle because they work out together almost every day.

The publication also asked Mellencamp to share a little bit more about her and the rest of the cast’s ongoing feud with Lisa Vanderpump. While she said that she couldn’t give too much information away, she did share that all of the drama surrounding Lisa has been really difficult.

Earlier this week, the Inquisitr shared that the infamous intro to the show was finally revealed including each and every woman’s tagline. Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and newcomer Denise Richards will all be a part of the upcoming season’s cast but there were a few taglines in particular that really stick out. For starters, Lisa Vanderpump comes out with a little bit of fire in her intro.

“You can stab me in the back, but whilst you’re there, kiss my a**,” the reality star says.

Life coach Teddi Mellencamp, who says that she is finally getting into the drama a bit and having more a voice on the show, also stands firm in her introductory statement.

“I’m not afraid of hard work, but I’ll never do your dirty work.”

And last but not least is Denise Richards, who is the latest lady of Beverly Hills to join the cast.

“My problem with the tabloids? My real life is so much juicier,” she shares.

Fans of the show can catch all the drama unfolding starting today, February 12, on Bravo.