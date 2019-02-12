Meghan Markle Shows Off Baby Bump At Gala Performance Of ‘The Wider Earth’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a performance of 'The Wider Earth' on Tuesday Night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out in style on Tuesday night as they attended the gala performance of The Wider Earth at London’s Natural History Museum, which was in support of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy.

Prince Harry is the president of the QCT, an organization which “uses its network, platform, and experience, together with the collaborative input of like-minded foundations and supporters, to enable young leaders to realize their dreams and hopes for the future,” according to the image Kensington Palace posted to their official Instagram account recently.

The Duchess was presented with flowers from Sage Saunders of London upon her arrival and was seen supporting her baby bump. Meghan is expected to give birth to her first child in the springtime.

Harry and Meghan met with The Wider Earth creators Nicholas Pain and David Morton before collecting their tickets for the performance from The Wider Earth puppet, Sue the Tortoise. They then went on to meet children from Urbanwise, a group which helps to “connect people with their local environment and offer hands-on outdoor learning opportunities to schools and families.”

The Wider Earth is a critically-acclaimed production that details the expedition of a young Charles Darwin on board the HMS Beagle. In addition to meeting the creators of this production, Meghan and Harry also introduced to the show’s producer Trish Wadley as well as met with the director of the National History Museum, Sir Michael Dixon.

At seven months pregnant, Meghan Markle looked radiant in a white ensemble that included a white Amanda Wakeley coat which the Duchess had worn previously according to Yahoo! Fans of this look but who cannot afford the original can pick up a similar coat on Amazon which doesn’t come with the £895 price tag. However, if you want to buy your own Amanda Wakely coat, the Daily Mail reports that the coat is currently sold out via the official website.

Meghan paired the coat with a custom version of a Calvin Klein Resort 2019 collection roll-neck dress, also in white. The Duchess chose to wear her hair up in a sleek chignon and accompanied her ensemble with a suede olive green clutch and matching pumps.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the Duke and Duchess have previously worked with the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy. This was during their royal tour to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji last October when they helped to honor and launch sites “dedicated to the conservation of nature and wildlife.”