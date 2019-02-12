Farrah Abraham Rocks See-Through Leather Top In Sexy Circus-Themed Photos

Farrah Abraham is showing off her famous curves on social media yet again. The former Teen Mom OG star recently posted a set of unusual circus-themed photos that left some fans scratching their heads.

Farrah Abraham recently took to her Instagram account to share multiple photos of herself wearing a ringleader costume. The ensemble consisted of black leather pants with sparkling red trim, a matching jacket, and top hat.

Abraham has a see-through shirt on under the jacket, complete with black leather embellishment. The sheer top puts the reality star’s ample cleavage on full display.

Farrah has her long, caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in soft waves which are pulled back into a loose updo at the base of her head. Abraham dons a full face of makeup in the photos, including a dramatic smokey eye, thick black eye liner, and ruby red lips.

In a couple of the photos, a lion can be seen sitting next to Farrah, but is held back by a chain. “No animals were harmed in the making of this art,” she told her fans in the caption of one of the sexy snapshots.

Farrah also tags her plastic surgeon, the photographer, and more in the photos.

According to Pop Culture, Farrah Abraham was slammed online by fans after they saw that she had posed with a lion cub in the photographs.

“This is animal cruelty and you should be ashamed of yourself for posting it. Using an innocent animal just to make yourself look good. Disgusting,” one online user commented.

“This is absolutely disgusting Farrah! This was a lion’s baby that was stripped from his/her mother and life and forced to be caged and used as a prop. Please don’t support this disgusting industry!” another critic chimed in.

“This post has put me over the edge. I usually don’t comment…but your caption on this one is unreal! Get some self respect and go be a real mom! I am so sad for this innocent animal,” a third outraged follower wrote.

In Touch reports that Farrah has been causing controversy a lot as of late. The Former Teen Mom OG personality also caused outrage online when she posted a video of her young daughter, Sophia, dancing around in her bra and underwear, and then again when it was revealed that she had given Sophia a huge stack of cash from the tooth fairy.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on Instagram.