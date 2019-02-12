‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Opens Up About ‘Severe Postpartum Anxiety’

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Chelsea Houska gave birth to her third baby, a daughter she named Layne. Things seem to be going pretty great for Chelsea, but she recently opened up about her postpartum anxiety which she revealed can be “pretty severe.”

Chelsea and her husband Cole recently went on an early Valentine’s Date as reported by the Inquisitr. Her husband shared some wonderful photos of the couple’s adventure. However, on the photos posted to Instagram, some fans wondered why the couple doesn’t go out more and let their families watch the kids.

But according to InTouch Weekly, Chelsea chimed in on the comments section and explained, “After giving birth, I personally go through a period of what I would say is pretty severe postpartum anxiety, (It was by far the worst after having Watson.) … For me, leaving them to go out just causes a lot of stress and anxiety.”

Chelsea is usually pretty private about her life, but clearly, she felt the need to clarify some things.

She continued, “But we are trying to make it a point to get out on dates more! We are very grateful to have help from family members when we need it!”

Pictured below is a photo of Chelsea Houska with her husband and three children.

Fans met Chelsea Houska on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. She found out she was expecting a daughter with her then boyfriend Adam Lind. The couple didn’t work out and Adam hasn’t been very active in their daughter’s life. Luckily, Chelsea’s husband has stepped up to be a good stepfather for Aubree.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chelsea recently opened up about her feelings about the situation with her daughter’s father. She admitted that she has her own opinions on things, but she doesn’t put those feelings onto her daughter.

Chelsea has been sharing her life with viewers for years. After 16 and Pregnant, she was selected to appear on Teen Mom 2 and fans have watched her throughout the years. That includes her meeting Cole and marrying him. The couple have two children together, their son Watson who was born in early 2017 and their daughter Layne who was born on Chelsea’s birthday last year.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes of Season 9. Fans who want to catch up with Chelsea and her family can watch them Monday nights on MTV.