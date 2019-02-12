Kate Gosselin Stuns In Form-Fitting Gray Dress As She Promotes Her New Dating Show

Kate Gosselin is ready to find love again. The mother of eight appeared at a TCA event in L.A. this week to promote her brand new show, Kate Plus Date.

According to the Daily Mail, Kate Gosselin took the stage with her twin daughters, Cara and Maddy, 18. Kate stunned, wearing a curve-hugging heather gray dress, one which showed off her fabulous figure and her lean legs.

Kate had her long blonde hair parted to the side, worn in straight strands which she had pushed over her shoulder. Gosselin’s nails were freshly manicured, and she completed her look with a long silver necklace and a pair of nude pumps.

Kate was flanked by her twin daughters as she talked about the dating show. Cara wore a black floral dress, while Maddy donned a pink zipper dress and white boots for the event.

“I’m nervous, I’m excited, and I’m forcing myself to do this,” Kate said last year, adding that she hasn’t dated much since divorcing her former husband, Jon Gosselin.

“I stopped focusing on myself — I used to be a runner, and all of these things sort of fell by the wayside, and I sort of forgot about the dating thing. It’s never really fit into my life,” Kate added.

The show is set to follow Kate Gosselin as she heads out on dates with different men. However, the reality star says that she already knows what she’s looking for. She wants a man who can support himself, and who loves dogs as much as she does.

Of course, any man that dates Gosselin will have to know that she comes with a big family. Kate shares eight children with her ex-husband, Jon. Twins Maddy and Cara — and sextuplets Aaden Joel, Collin, Alexis Leah, and Hannah.

Although Kate is a mother to eight, she currently only has six of her children living under her roof. Her daughter, Hannah, was the first to leave — after expressing an interest to want to live with her father.

Later, Jon and Kate’s son, Collin — who was enrolled in a school for children with special needs — returned home to live with his father as well. Jon petitioned for custody of Collin, and Kate never showed up to the court hearing. The judge immediately gave custody of the teenager to his father, and Collin moved in with his dad and sister. Since that time, Jon claims that Kate has had “zero” contact with Collin.

Fans can watch Kate Gosselin in her new reality series, Kate Plus Date, on TLC this fall.