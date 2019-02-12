Miley Cyrus Teases Seventh Studio Album

Fans of Miley Cyrus haven’t seen a new album from the pop star since 2017 when she dropped Younger Now, which featured the song “Malibu,” a song written about her current husband, Liam Hemsworth. Though Cyrus has been quite the busy gal as of late — with a wedding, doing press for Hemsworth’s newest flick, and making the rounds at the Grammys — fans of the singer think that, despite all of that, she’s ready to release her newest album.

Teasing a shot of herself wearing a sexy short dress covered in colorful tassels, Cyrus asked her fans for their attention immediately, and teased that something “sickening” was coming. She added seven record emojis to the post, a cryptic clue which could potentially signal her seventh studio album.

For the teaser, Cyrus wore her honey-colored hair in a sweeping up-do, with long, straight pieces falling around to frame her gorgeous face. She wore contouring to emphasize her flawless features, and a light shade of lipstick to make her plump pout stand out. The dramatic slit of the dress, which reached up to her curvy behind, showed off her toned legs. These were further accentuated by the chunky, peep-toe heels the singer rocked.

Fans were quick to add their two cents to the comments section of the post, speculating that this could be a new album — or a collaboration with fellow singer Shawn Mendes. Cyrus and the “Stitches” singer took the stage at the Grammys to slay Mendes’ number one hit, “In My Blood.” The duo also joined up with Mark Ronson for a rendition of Dolly Parton and Kenny Roger’s chart-topper “Islands in the Stream” at an event honoring Parton.

This follow up album to her 2017 hit album could feature collaborations with Mendes and Ronson, since Cyrus already worked with Ronson on “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” which was released in November of last year. Mendes, Ronson, and Cyrus have been working closely together lately, and the “Wrecking Ball” singer has been sharing several snaps of the trio spending time together.

Fans may also expect some loved-up ballads on the newest album. Cyrus’ reconciliation and secret nuptials with actor Liam Hemsworth will likely be a major topic of her lyrical writing. She may also explore the pain she felt when losing her California home that she shared with Hemsworth, one which burned down during the devastating Woolsey fires back in November of 2018. The duo were going to tie the knot on the property, but switched their plans to hold the small, intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.