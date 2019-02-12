‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, February 13: Thorne & Katie Split

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 13, state that Katie Logan Forrester’s (Heather Tom) world is about to come crashing down. The mother of one thought that she had it all: a fulfilling career, family bonds, an adorable son, and a devoted husband. However, B&B spoilers indicate that Katie’s marriage may come to a screeching halt.

This Valentine’s Day will be the first one that Katie and Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) spend as husband and wife. The ever-romantic Katie will be making plans on how they will celebrate their love, when Thorne drops a bombshell, per Highlight Hollywood.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Thorne no longer wants to be married to Katie. The promo video shows that Katie will be shocked and angry as she rages against Thorne. She will understandably feel blindsided by the news and even betrayed. But if Katie does some introspection, she will note that all the signs of their impending divorce were already there.

Thorne Forrester and Katie hastily married before the custody trial. They wanted to assure the judge that they could provide a stable home for Will Spencer (Finnegan George). At the time, Katie needed assurance that Thorne was not just marrying her to help her out of a bind. He had reassured her that he loved her and that he wanted to be part of her family.

Bold and the Beautiful fans had also witnessed the change in Thorne a few weeks ago. “Forrester Lite” had been watching Katie, Will, and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) interact as a family. It was obvious that they still cared very much about each other, and even Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) noted that Thorne seemed taken aback.

Thorne then reflected on his marriage with Darla and told Katie his feelings. Katie tried to reassure him, and Thorne said that he would still have made the same decision to marry her when he did. But his marriage to Darla had been so much easier because Darla did not have an ex-husband that he had to contend with.

Although Katie and Thorne seemed like the perfect couple, Thorne had always expected a much closer relationship with Will. The boy had liked his stepfather but Thorne was looking for a son to replace his daughter who had died.

Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful to find out if this marriage can be salvaged.