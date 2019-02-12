NFL Rumors: Patriots Could Make A Play For Josh Rosen

With Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray declaring this week that he’s going to play football and not baseball, the NFL is preparing for another offseason quarterback carousel. And it’s one that could answer the question of who will succeed Tom Brady in New England.

New Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, per a previous Inquisitr report, said last year that he would draft Murray with this first pick in the draft if he could. Now, Kingsbury is, in fact, the coach of the team with the first pick in the draft, putting him in position to take Murray.

But doing so would likely mean jettisoning the Cardinals’ first-round pick last year, quarterback Josh Rosen. And a new story theorizes about where Rosen may end up.

According to the Big Lead, the “obvious landing spot” for Rosen is the New England Patriots, the team that won the Super Bowl earlier this month. The site, while not reporting definitively that such a move is in the works, states that coach Bill Belichick liked Rosen ahead of the draft last year, and that the team has a trove of draft picks in the early rounds that it could offer to the Cardinals, as well as players New England may want to unload.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will turn 42 prior to the start of the 2019 season, and the Patriots are without an heir apparent at quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo looked like Brady’s successor for several years, but the team traded him to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2017 season.

Rosen, who is only 22, had a lackluster rookie year on a bad Cardinals team, which fired coach Steve Wilks after only a single season. Rosen, per Pro Football Reference, threw for 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games for the Cardinals in the 2018 season.

The upcoming draft is not seen as an especially strong one for quarterbacks. CBS Sports’ latest mock draft has only two quarterbacks going in the top 10, predicting that the New York Giants will trade up to the third spot and select Dwayne Haskins out of Ohio State, with the Denver Broncos taking Missouri’s Drew Lock with the 10th pick. CBS is not buying the Murray-to-Arizona scenario and predicts that Murray will go 13th to the Miami Dolphins.

Kyler Murray, who was drafted last year by baseball’s Oakland Athletics, had been weighing whether to commit to baseball or football, but he announced on his Twitter account Monday that he has chosen to concentrate on football.