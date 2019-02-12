Candace Cameron Bure Says ‘Fuller House’ Will End With ‘At Least’ One Wedding

The Netflix spinoff will end later this year with a wedding--or two, or three.

Fuller House fans may be upset the show will soon end its run on Netflix, but they can take comfort in the fact that the beloved Tanner Family will probably go out with a happy ending. In a new interview with E! News, Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure, who plays DJ Tanner-Fuller on the Netflix sitcom, said there will “definitely” be a wedding when the show signs off for good next season.

“We’re definitely gonna have a wedding,” the Fuller House star said. “I don’t know if we’ll have one, two, or three weddings, there’s gonna be a wedding.”

Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin, who plays middle sister Stephanie Tanner on the show, added that she would love to see a triple wedding with her character and Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch), DJ and Steve (Scott Weinger) and Kimmy and Fernando (Andrea Barber, Juan Pablo Di Pace).

While fans don’t ever want to see Fuller House end, Candace Cameron Bure expressed gratitude that the Netflix reboot will allow for a “proper ending” to the show, unlike Full House’s unexpected ending in 1995. Fans may recall the original show was unceremoniously canceled by ABC after eight seasons via a two-parter that had Michelle Tanner (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) suffering from amnesia after falling off a horse.

While the members of the Fuller House finale wedding party remain a secret for now, one thing for sure is that Michelle Tanner won’t be attending the nuptials. Candace Cameron Bure told Us Weekly that her former co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who shared the role of Michelle on Full House, will never appear on Netflix’s Fuller House reboot.

“They are never coming back on the show,” Cameron Bure said. “They don’t want to be on the show. The answer’s no!”

The Olsen twins starred on Full House as youngest sibling Michelle Tanner from 1987 to 1995, then later ditched acting for new careers as fashion designers. The rest of the Full House family, including Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), John Samos (Uncle Jesse), Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone) and Lori Loughlin (Aunt Becky) have all appeared on Fuller House.

But even with Fuller House singing off for good later this year, Candace Cameron Bure is not ruling out still another spinoff series. The actress joked to E! that she already has an idea for a Fullest House spinoff in mind.

“When I turn 60, I’m still going for Fullest House, and Jodie, Andrea, and I are gonna do it Golden Girls style,” the 42-year-old Fuller House star said.

Fuller House is currently streaming Seasons 1-4 on Netflix.