Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo Of Daughter Penelope’s First Haircut

She may be 6-years-old, but Penelope Disick just received her very first haircut.

Today, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share an adorable photo of her only daughter rocking her new ‘do. The reality star shared not one but two photos of the 6-year-old to show off her short locks. In the first photo of the pair, P stands in front of the camera with a rather serious look on her face. In the image, you can tell that the youngster got her hair cut since it now hits just above her shoulder.

To go along with the chic new haircut, Penelope is dressed to impress in a white tee and leather jacket on top. In the second of the pair of images, Penelope once again rocks the same outfit and her new haircut. But this photo is a little different than the first since Disick is wearing a slight smile on her face as she throws up the peace sign.

Within just a short time of the sweet post going live, Kardashian’s cute photos of her daughter have earned her a lot of attention with over 351,000 likes in addition to 3,900 comments. Some fans were quick to comment on how adorable Penelope looks while countless others couldn’t get over the fact that Penelope waited until she was 6 to get her first haircut. Of course, a few other fans pointed out P’s resemblance to her famous folks.

“Omggg I see so much of Scott in her I love it. You yo daddy’s child ayeee,” one follower commented.

“How is she so much more trendy than I’ll ever be???”

“She is soooo grown up! Wow,” another chimed in.

The cute photo of Penelope comes just after a new interview where Kourtney dished on her co-parenting style. As fans of the reality star know, she and longtime boyfriend Scott Disick broke up a few years back but now they’re focused on raising their three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. As the Inquisitr shared, Kourt talked about co-parenting in an interview with Today.

“I feel like I can show a message, too, of like parents can get along and work together and travel together,” she explained. “And I think it’s a good message to show other people. I am not doing it for that reason but I think the positive things that we are doing is nice too.”

It’s nice to see that Kourtney and Scott are able to put aside any differences and put their children first.