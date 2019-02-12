WWE Rumors: Batista In Talks For Big ‘WrestleMania 35’ Match, But Also In Talks With All Elite Wrestling

"The Animal" could return to the ring soon, but it may not be for WWE.

The card for WrestleMania 35 has a couple of matches confirmed for it even though it is still nearly two months away, but more are in the works. Plenty of rumors are swirling as to what may be on the card and speculation is running wild that Batista may return to be in a huge match at the event. Even though he is in talks with WWE for a return, rumor has it that he’s also in discussions with All Elite Wrestling to sign with them.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Batista (real name Dave Bautista) is indeed in discussions with WWE to return to the ring. If he does, it would be for a major match at WrestleMania 35, but it’s not yet known who that could be against.

For a while now, Batista has been out of the ring as he continues to bulk up his resume in Hollywood, but he’s always said his wrestling career isn’t over yet. Last year, he returned for the 1000th episode of SmackDown for the reunion of Evolution, and WWE appeared to set up a future angle with Triple H.

Unfortunately, Triple H suffered a torn pectoral muscle at WWE Crown Jewel back in November, and it will likely keep him out of action past WrestleMania 35 in April. It’s quite a shame as the match between Batista and Triple H would have been years in the making.

Before WWE fans get too excited about “The Animal” possibly returning sometime within the next few months, it’s not a done deal yet. It appears as if he is riding the fence due to how talks have gone with the company and he may still return to the ring, but not necessarily for WWE.

It appears as if Batista has also drawn interest from the brand new All Elite Wrestling promotion, and he is listening to what they have to say. Batista is ready to return, but he’s hearing the offers from both AEW and WWE before making his decision.

Right now, All Elite Wrestling is working on a TV deal and they have the Double or Nothing event coming up in Las Vegas in May. With names such as Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Christopher Daniels, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega on board, Batista may give their offer some serious thought.

The bidding wars are officially underway and the Khan family has plenty of money to spend to make All Elite Wrestling a true competitor. WWE wants Batista back and they want him in a major match at WrestleMania 35, but it won’t be as easy as just letting him know it’s time to return.