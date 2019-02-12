‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Synopses Leaked For Remaining Episodes

If true, fans can expect 'an overwhelming loss' in the penultimate episode.

For fans who want more details into what will be going down in Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead, the synopses for the remaining episodes of Season 9 have just been leaked. So far, only the synopsis for Episode 10 is considered official and verified but if others are also authentic, then there is a lot of information to be gleaned about Season 9.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains potential information about upcoming episodes of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the synopsis for Episode 10 of The Walking Dead Season 9 has already been released by AMC to its website. However, Digital Spy reports that several other synopses for Season 9 episodes have been leaked.

The details have been released by U.S.-based entertainment data company, Gracenote. And, according to Digital Spy, some of this information has been verified. Although, it is unclear which information is correct. So, fans of The Walking Dead are advised to exercise caution when delving into the following synopses.

Episode 11 is believed to be titled “Bounty.” In this episode, it appears that Alpha (Samantha Morton) will try to get her daughter back from Hilltop. In addition, the Kingdom will finally make an appearance so fans might get some sort of an idea as to why there is such a huge rift between this community and the others.

“The Savage group led by Alpha confronts the Hilltop in a harrowing attempt to retrieve her daughter; a supply run for the Kingdom turns into a dangerous quest.”

“Guardians” is listed as the title of Episode 12 of The Walking Dead Season 9. It is unclear which groups are mentioned in the following synopsis. However, it is likely that this episode will be riddled with tension.

“While one community struggles to ease tensions that threaten to divide from within, the true nature of another group comes into focus; a mission to rescue a friend has deadly consequences.”

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Episode 13 is reportedly called “Chokepoint.” As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) will attempt to make contact with the Whisperers. It seems this will not happen until Episode 13 of The Walking Dead Season 9.

“Daryl’s daring rescue mission forces Alpha to unleash a group of her own to retrieve what belongs to her, even if the price is paid in blood; the Kingdom’s plans to reunite the communities are put in jeopardy.”

Episode 14 is believed to be called “Scars.” For those that have been desperate to find out more about Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) and Daryl’s new scars revealed earlier in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, it seems it is still a long wait yet until any answers are offered.

“An outsider’s arrival forces Alexandria to rehash devastating old wounds; eye-opening secrets from the past are revealed.”

“The Calm Before” is listed as the title for Episode 15 of The Walking Dead Season 9. This episode will include the fair that characters are already talking about in Episode 9.

“The fair at the Kingdom is underway, with all four communities coming together in celebration for the first time in years; while some pacts are renewed, other deals will come at a much steeper price.”

Jace Downs / AMC

Episode 16 is allegedly titled “The Storm.” This will be the Season 9 finale episode of The Walking Dead. And, as the synopsis suggests, it will follow a tragic loss in the penultimate episode.

“In the aftermath of an overwhelming loss, the communities must brave a ferocious blizzard; as one group deals with an enemy from within, another is forced to make a life or death decision.”

Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, February 17. The show is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET. Episode 10 is titled “Omega” and the synopsis is as follows.