Julianne Hough And Gabrielle Union Joining ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Heidi Klum And Mel B Out

America’s Got Talent is getting a facelift this summer.

According to E! Online, the show’s 14th season is getting a little bit of a shakeup. Judges Heidi Klum and Mel B are out as judges on the upcoming season and are set to be replaced by Gabrielle Union and Julianna Hough. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will return to the show as judges but the talent show is also getting a new host.

Now, Tyra Banks is out as host and is being replaced by Terry Crews. Crews already has a little bit of experience on the show as he’s currently hosting America’s Got Talent: The Champions. These changes will all take effect for the summer 2019 season and president of Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment, Meredith Ahr, released a statement saying that she’s thrilled with the new cast.

“The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines,” she said. “I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike.”

Ahr also says that she expects Crews to be a good addition to the cast and will compliment the judges because of his “quick wit and unending charm.”

Terry Crews, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough Join ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 14 (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/ReleP1g49T — Variety (@Variety) February 11, 2019

Julianne Hough already has a lot of experience in the television and judging world. Not only did the blonde-haired beauty serve as a pro on a few seasons of Dancing With the Stars, but she also served as a member of the judging panel for a few seasons. Union herself has also been busy both producing and acting in the Bad Boys TV spinoff titled L.A.’s Finest. That show is set to premiere in mid-May on Charter’s Spectrum network.

Howie Mandel has been a member of the panel since Season 5 and Mel B and Heidi Klum joined as judges in Season 8. Tyra Banks served as the host for the past two seasons, but in December, Us Weekly shares that Tyra had decided to leave on her own terms because she wants to focus more on acting, producing, and creating.

Simon Cowell has been a member of the judging panel for the past three years, and as fans will recall, he took over for radio personality Howard Stern when he left the show.

The new season of America’s Got Talent with its fresh new faces will air this summer on NBC.