‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kate’s Luck Runs Out, Ben Hides Evidence

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, February 11, reveal that there will be some huge blow ups in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see a huge confrontation between Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

The two women already have bad blood as when Jordan previously lived in Salem she found out that Kate had slept with her then-boyfriend, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), an event that eventually drove Jordan to leave town.

This week, viewers will watch as Kate and Jordan are at it again, and this time Kate will get too close to the truth. Jordan has been keeping Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), as well as Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux’s (Kate Mansi) baby daughter Charlotte, hostage while she makes it look like her own brother, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), kidnapped them.

Jordan is trying to frame Ben for the crime in hopes that he’ll be locked back up at Bayview in order to keep him from hurting anyone else. However, when Kate gets close to discovering Jordan’s secret, it will be her who gets hurt.

Jordan will be forced to make sure Kate can’t spill the beans on her plans and will end up putting Kate in the hospital.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will see Ben discover that he’s being set up when he finds Ciara’s cell phone. He’ll panic, knowing that the phone will make him the biggest suspect in her disappearance, and he’ll try to hide the very incriminating evidence from police officers Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and her partner Eli Grant (Lamon Archey).

Meanwhile, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will still be reeling from her recent attack at the hands of El Fideo’s men. Chloe’s life was saved by Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), who risked his own life to ensure that she lived.

The pair made it out alive, and now Chloe is terrified about her safety, so much so that when Stefan asks her to move in with him, she will accept his offer. However, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) may have something to say about that.

Brady will reportedly be furious when he finds out that Chloe has agreed to live with Stefan, and sparks will likely fly between the three parties.

Fans can watch all of the drama go down when Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.