Hilary Duff Reveals Her Family Is Growing And They Are Getting Ready To Be ‘Farm People’

Hilary Duff has two kids at home, but it looks like she and her boyfriend Matthew Koma are ready to take on another responsibility! On Sunday, Hilary took to Instagram to reveal that her family adopted an alpaca.

The mom of two shared a photo of her with the alpaca and revealed that his name is Ivan. However, she isn’t taking him back to her home, just yet. She explained that Ivan will stay on the farm until she and her family are “ready to be farm people.” In the photo, Hilary is smiling from ear to ear beside her alpaca.

Hilary hasn’t been shy about her love for alpacas, either! Back in January, she took to Instagram to reveal that she was “dying” to get an alpaca.

Sharing a photo of an adorable looking alpaca, Hilary wrote on Instagram, “New fact about me….. I’m dying for an alpaca…. I know already… you have to get two. @matthewkoma will leave me so right now it’s a no go. I need extra hands around because of the baby.”

It looks like it didn’t take her too long to talk her boyfriend into adopting an alpaca, though! Possibly the fact that the alpaca will live on a farm for the time being was enough for Hilary to entice her boyfriend into alpaca ownership.

In October 2018, Hilary gave birth to her second child, a daughter with boyfriend Matthew Koma. The couple named their daughter Banks Violet Bair. Banks joins older brother Luca who Hilary has from her previous marriage.

Hilary often posts to social media where she is open with her followers about her life. She shared pregnancy updates on Instagram and was open about her pregnancy as well. Back in January, Hilary revealed she endured her first school morning with both kids by herself and she even took to the social networking site to give a shout out to moms everywhere.

After a rough morning, Hilary took to Instagram to write, “Breastfeeding and making breakfast, getting 2 kids and myself dressed and packed and out the door while tripping over 4 dogs and feeding the d*** fish was not easy. But I did it. And I’m proud of myself! Im proud of every mom out there who MAKES IT FREAKIN HAPPEN. All day! Everyday!”

Hilary has her hands a little fuller now that she has an alpaca. However, with Ivan living on the farm with his alpaca friends, it should make things a little easier for the mom of two!