‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer’s Boyfriend Praises Her Ex-Husband, Says He Is A ‘Very Good’ Father

Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2 has a new boyfriend, and it appears that he is already very involved in her life. Over the weekend, he attended a cheer competition that Leah’s daughter, Aleeah, was participating in. Leah even tagged him in a photo of her daughter and, according to OK! Magazine, Jason referred to himself as a “cheer dad” — leaving some to wonder if perhaps the reality show star had quietly tied the knot with her boyfriend.

Although she has been married twice already, it doesn’t look like she is getting married again, at least not yet. According to the site, Jason commented back to fans who were wondering about the couple’s relationship status.

Jason reportedly wrote, “When the real dad ain’t around you play that role therefore making you the dad in play haha it’s an honor not a chore right homie! Blended families for president!”

While it is great that Jason is playing a role in the lives of Leah’s daughters, his comment left fans with even more questions. The issue for some fans was that the father of the twins, Corey Simms, actually plays a very active role in the lives of his daughters. Some wondered what Jason’s comment meant. Luckily, he took to the comments section to explain himself again — and to actually praise Corey for being a “very good” dad.

Jason explained to the inquisitive fans that, “When the real dad, Corey, is not around that means on Leah’s time. He is a VERY good father and is ALWAYS involved with the kids. I saw him today as well we were BOTH there for the girls. Me as Leah’s boyfriend and Corey as her father. The term cheer dad is a man who is involved with the girls of cheer. Dad. Boyfriend. Fiancé it doesn’t matter.”

Jason went on to explain that the negative comments are a reason why he keeps his social media accounts private. He also revealed that he and Leah’s ex-husband get along “perfectly.”

Leah and Jason started dating in the summer of 2018. While the two appeared happy together in photos posted to social media, they reportedly broke up for a short time — before getting back together before the holidays. Ever since, the two have been spending a lot of time together, and Leah has been keeping her fans updated about their relationship.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV and, this season, fans were introduced to Jason. New episodes of the show are airing Monday nights on MTV.