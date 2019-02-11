Reese Witherspoon Calls Jennifer Aniston ‘Gorgeous’ And ‘Hysterical’ In Sweet Birthday Post

Reese Witherspoon is the latest celebrity to wish Jennifer Aniston the best on her 50th birthday.

This afternoon, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself and Aniston together. In the cute snapshot, the two ladies stand together and smile. Reese wears her long, blonde locks down as she rocks a black, off-the-shoulder dress. The A-lister smiles for the camera as she leans her head against her pal, Aniston.

Jen stands next to Reese, and she also wears her signature light waves down and slightly curled. Like her counterpart, Aniston dressed up for the occasion in a white crop top and matching black skirt. In the caption of the photo, Reese gushes over what an amazing friend and talent Aniston is on her special day.

It’s safe to say that Reese’s followers are loving her cute post so far as it has already garnered over 56,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments in just a short time of going live. While some fans were quick to comment on how gorgeous the two women look, countless others took to the photo to wish the Friends star a happy birthday.

“Gotta love Jennifer Aniston! She’s invincible and kind too,” one follower wrote.

“Happy birthday Jennifer yes she is a very beautiful lady.”

“Omg, you guys are two of my favorite actresses! Seriously dying,” another commented.

Reese and Jennifer go way back and as fans of the hit show Friends will recall, Reese played the role of Rachel Green’s sister, Jill, in an episode of the hit show. And according to Bustle, the ladies are teaming up once again for an untitled Apple drama. The show has already been picked up for two seasons and is expected to air sometime this year on Apple’s new streaming service. Witherspoon and Aniston will both star in the show and also serve as executive producers.

There is not a ton of details on the show itself, but it’s supposed to show an “inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual.” Steve Carell will also join the cast of the show.

And it’s safe to say that both Aniston and Witherspoon probably needed a day to recover after Aniston’s star-studded birthday bash this past weekend. As the Inquisitr shared, dozens of A-listers gathered at the Sunset Tower hotel on the Sunset Strip to celebrate Aniston’s 50th birthday bash. The likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Jason Bateman, Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford, Courteney Cox, George Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Brad Pitt, and Katy Perry all gathered together for the special occasion.

Happy 50th Jen!