Colton Underwood Not Ruling Out More Reality TV After ‘The Bachelor’

The ABC star doesn't know where he'll land after 'The Bachelor' wraps, but he seems game to continue the reality TV ride.

Colton Underwood could soon rival Nick Viall as The Bachelor star with the biggest reality TV resume. In a new interview with E! News, ABC’s current leading man said he is not closing the door on future reality TV endeavors, but he is not confirming anything, either.

Colton, who fans first met last year when he competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, has already starred on three shows in the ABC dating franchise. After getting rejected by Kufrin, Colton tried for love on Bachelor in Paradise, then scored the lead role on The Bachelor. After being on back-to-back reality TV shows for the past 18 months, Colton told E! he’s enjoying the break and being back on the “outside” of things, but he didn’t rule out the possibility that fans could see him back on TV sometime in the future.

“I’m not gonna speak definitives and say exactly where I’m gonna be because I don’t know where I’m gonna be in my life. I still have no clue what I want to do for the rest of my life. I know I’m enjoying the moment right now and having fun with this. But there’s a time and place for everything so if those conversations come up then so be it.”

Several former Bachelor stars, including Nick Viall, Sean Lowe, and Jake Pavelka, have gone on to compete on Dancing with the Stars. Fan favorite Bachelor Ben Higgins even scored a spinoff reality show with his now ex-fiancee, Lauren Bushnell, titled Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?

Colton Underwood recently told Extra TV he would totally consider following in the footsteps of other Bachelors to compete on Dancing with the Stars.

“I mean, yeah — any cool opportunity. I am all about having fun experiences and opportunities in my life.”

Underwood could have an edge on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition due to his past as an athlete — football players often do well on Dancing with the Stars.

“I think I am very coachable,” he added.

Colton Underwood is certainly a favorite of ABC producers, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him on the celebrity dancing show when it returns to the network next fall. Other Bachelor and Bachelorette cast members have gone on to appear on reality shows like Fear Factor, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Rachel v. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off, and even the U.K. version of Big Brother.

Let’s just hope Colton doesn’t turn up on Couple’s Therapy with his final pick from The Bachelor.

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.