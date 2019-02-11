Teddi Mellencamp Says ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Was A ‘Different Experience,’ Admits There Was ‘A Lot Of Drama’

What is Teddi Mellencamp saying about the Lisa Vanderpump feud?

Teddi Mellencamp went into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 a bit more comfortably than she did just one year prior.

During a new interview with OK! Magazine, the reality star and mother of two opened up about her sophomore season on the Bravo TV reality series, explaining that Season 9 was “such a different experience” compared to her debut season, Season 8, last year.

Going into Season 9, Mellencamp told the magazine that she was still a bit nervous to watch the drama between herself and her co-stars unfold.

“I’m like a person that’s very hard on myself and so watching myself on television isn’t the world’s easiest thing,” she explained. Plus, she added, “there was a lot of drama.”

For the past several months, rumors have been swirling in regard to Lisa Vanderpump’s estrangement from the cast — and what led the longtime reality star to be on the outs with them. When asked about the drama, Mellencamp told the magazine that there was “so much” that hasn’t been shared publicly.

As for her own relationships with her co-stars, Mellencamp said she grew closer to “pretty much most of the cast members” during Season 9, after being admittedly quiet and reserved when she first joined the show.

Also during her interview with OK! Magazine, Mellencamp opened up about the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, actress Denise Richards.

“She’s hilarious. She’s a little firecracker,” Mellencamp gushed.

While Richards has been rumored to be joining the show for several years — mainly due to the fact that she’s friends with a number of the show’s stars — it wasn’t until this past summer when the addition actually took place.

Mellencamp shared her comments with OK! Magazine while attending a pre-Grammys bash with her husband, Edwin Arroyave, in Los Angeles last week.

For the past several months, Mellencamp and her co-stars have not been seen with Vanderpump, even throughout many weeks of production. As fans may recall, Vanderpump stopped spending time and filming with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast after attending the Malibu wedding of her co-star, Denise Richards, and her new husband, Aaron Phypers.

Although some believed Vanderpump would take on a smaller role for Season 9 due to her absence at a number of cast events, she has since been confirmed as a full-time member of the series’ ninth season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 premieres Tuesday, February 12. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.