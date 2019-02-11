Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off 5-Carat Engagement Ring On Instagram

Katherine Schwarzenegger is finally giving fans a glimpse at her gorgeous engagement ring.

This past weekend, Chris Pratt’s fiancee took to her Instagram account to not only gush about her man but also to show off her insanely huge and beautiful diamond ring. The photo shows Katherine looking beautiful with her long, dark locks down and curled as she appears to be wearing a navy bathrobe. The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger stands against a brown-colored wall as she smiles and holds up two legos in her hands.

Of course, the post is to celebrate the fact that Pratt’s film, Lego Movie 2, is now officially out in theaters. But while many fans were indeed excited about the movie being out, they also couldn’t help but comment on Katherine’s beautiful engagement ring, which is fully on display in the image.

In just a short time of the post going live, Katherine’s photo has already earned her over 74,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Some fans were quick to comment on the photo and gush over how cute Katherine looks, but the majority of her followers took to the post to comment on her amazing, new sparkler.

“So sweet and I am so happy for you both! Also that ring though,” one follower commented.

“Congratulations on the engagement! Love his movies! Can’t wait for wedding pics,” another wrote.

“Okayy the ring bling tho,” one more chimed in.

As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Pratt put a ring on it after just seven months of having dated Katherine. The couple began quietly seeing each other over the summer and have been spotted out and about together in public on many occasions. They also took a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to ring in the new year together. Additionally, Katherine has spent some time with Chris’ son, Jack Pratt, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris.

Pratt was the first to announce the news on his Instagram account with a photo of himself and Katherine caught in an embrace. And to go along with the photo was an equally sweet caption.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Once news of the engagement broke, countless celebrities took to the post to wish Chris and Katherine the best, including Pratt’s ex, Anna Faris.

“I’m so happy for you both!!” Congratulations!” Faris wrote on Pratt’s post.

So far, no wedding date for the upcoming nuptials has been set.