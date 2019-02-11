‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jordan & Ben Have It Out, Chad & Abby Beg For Charlotte’s Return

Days of Our Lives spoilers to kick off the week reveal that there will be a ton of drama in Salem on Monday.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans will need to buckle up with all of the shocking confrontations the beginning of the week will bring to the soap opera.

Viewers will watch as Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) will finally come face to face with her brother, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). The two will go toe to toe with one another when Jordan demands that Ben check himself back into Bayview sanitarium, where she claims he needs to be so that he doesn’t hurt anyone.

As fans already know, Jordan has seemingly gone off of the deep end herself. She is so adamant about putting Ben back in the hospital that she devised a wild plan to frame him.

The plan has Jordan kidnapping Ben’s love interest, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), and the youngest child of his former fiance, Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi). Jordan is now holding both Ciara and little Charlotte hostage in hopes that the authorities will pin the kidnapping on Ben and lock him away.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also watch as Jordan has a run-in with her old enemy, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). The two women were on bad terms with Jordan left Salem after Jordan’s then-boyfriend, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), cheated on her with Kate, and eventually drove Jordan to leave town.

Now the women will settle in for a confrontation, and it’s sure to get catty. Jordan’s already a loose cannon, and Kate has been known to fly off the rocker as well.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux will make an emotional plea to their daughter’s kidnapper in hopes of having their baby girl returned home safely to them.

In addition, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will encourage Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) to use the knowledge that he has about Haley to take down D.A. Trask in Salem’s Mayoral race, in hopes of getting himself elected.

Fans will remember that Haley is in the country illegally, which she told her good friend, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). JJ then let it slip to his father as they were trying to rebuild their relationship, and Jack now has the power to not only take down Trask, who is Haley’s older sister, but ruin JJ’s budding romance with Haley.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.